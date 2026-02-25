Idobi Radio Summer School Tour Unveils Third Annual Run

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The annual idobi Radio Summer School Tour has announced its return for its junior year. Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour) and sponsored by idobi Radio, the North American tour will continue to spotlight rising stars.

The lineup for this summer includes a group of five independent artists and bands on the verge of breaking out, including Summer School alum Honey Revenge, fresh off the release of their new single “Hot Commodity” and graduating from opener to headliner this year, as well as tour newcomers South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play, and Chase Petra.

In partnership with Live Nation, Summer School kicks off June 19th in San Diego and travels to two dozen major cities across North America this summer. The tour will cap off with a finale in Long Beach, CA, on July 25th in partnership with Vans Warped Tour, where each Summer School artist will perform at the festival.

Tickets are currently available with a Citi presale and idobi Radio Summer School Presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10AM local time. Fans can sign up now for access to the idobi Radio Summer School Presale here.

During its inaugural trek in 2024 and sophomore follow-up last year, the idobi Radio Summer School Tour emerged as one of the brightest new tours in the U.S. The founding trio of Michael Kaminsky, Eric Tobin, and Kevin Lyman came together to launch Summer School two years ago after witnessing an industry-wide absence of concerts that truly serve emerging artists and young fans alike.

“When we launched the idobi Radio Summer School tour a few years ago, we wanted to bring something back to the touring landscape that’s been missing for emerging artists as much as the young fans who fuel our local music scenes nationwide,” says founders Eric Tobin, Michael Kaminsky and Kevin Lyman. “From day one, Summer School has been about music discovery and community. A traveling festival with rotating bills, where you show up early, stay all night, and hopefully leave with a new favorite band — all at a ticket price that’s actually affordable. As we head into year three, we could not be more excited and grateful to continue realizing that vision with a lineup as incredible as this one.”

idobi Radio Summer School 2026 Tour Dates

June 19, 2026 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

June 20, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

June 21, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 23, 2026 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 24, 2026 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 26, 2026 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

June 27, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

June 28, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

June 30, 2026 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

July 1, 2026 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

July 4, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

July 5, 2026 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

July 7, 2026 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

July 8, 2026 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

July 10, 2026 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre

July 11, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

July 12, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

July 14, 2026 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

July 16, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

July 17, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

July 19, 2026 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

July 20, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

July 22, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

July 23, 2026 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

July 25-26, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour

*Citi Presales are excluded for the Seattle, Toronto, Boston, and Mckees Rocks.

Photo Credit: Kiara Vaziri