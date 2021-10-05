AIR APPARENT Releases 'All By Yourself (ft. Krysta Youngs)'

San Francisco's very own fast-rising DJ and producer, AIR APPARENT, releases his dreamy new single, "All By Yourself (feat. Krysta Youngs)," today.

Indian-American dance musician, Neil Sethi (aka AIR APPARENT), draws on the themes of self-growth and personal discovery in his single, and reminds listeners of the inherent beauty that can result from being alone with oneself, and allowing focus to sink from the mind the heart. The new track combs through soft and dreamy vocals with a driving subtle beat, as lush, euphoric synth rhythms melt into the sweet, airy vocals of Krysta Youngs.

"All By Yourself" creates the perfect backdrop for recovering from the end of any summer fling, or any relationship that becomes more draining than nourishing over time. The bravery of being alone rather than being lonely shines through.

Drawing additional inspiration from a variety of artists and genres such as James Blake, Japanese Breakfast and Vampire Weekend, AIR APPARENT continues to boldly fuse together a myriad of genres. The way guitar tones are incorporated and woven into the production has become a signature part of AIR APPARENT's sound, and recently allowed him to dabble into the realms of electro-pop and indie, echoing the likes of CHVRCHES and Purity Ring.

As a dynamically versatile DJ/producer, AIR APPARENT has consistently polished a unique, signature sound release after release, treading genre boundaries between R&B, pop, and electronic music. From 2021 and onwards into 2022, he's looking to ambitiously expand soundscapes with a new single and album - so stay tuned to hear future tracks!

Listen to the new track here: