ACTIVE CHILD Announces NYC + LA Shows, New Single Out Now

After launching the next chapter in his already critically-acclaimed career a few weeks back with his new single "All Eyes On You," multi-talented singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and producer Patrick Grossi aka Active Child today announces his return to live performance with two intimate shows set for Wednesday, October 30th in Los Angeles and Tuesday, November 5th in New York City.

With an inimitable pairing of lush, layered arrangements and choral-style vocals, Active Child creates screen-worthy soundscapes informed by a multifarious swath of influences. The brainchild of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick Grossi first introduced his eloquent songcraft with 2011's debut full-length You Are All I See, garnering extensive critical acclaim from BBC, Interview, Noisey, NPR, Pitchfork, SPIN, Stereogum, The FADER, Variety and more. With his sophomore album Mercy arriving in 2015, Active Child had amassed upwards of 50 million streams within just a few years' time.

Touching down for headline tours and festivals across four continents, Active Child has toured alongside the likes of James Blake and M83 as well as officially remixing tracks from Lana Del Rey, Marina and the Diamonds, and Angus and Julia Stone. His considerable list of cosigns also extends to pop superstars including Ellie Goulding, who notably covered his song "Hanging On" for her platinum-certified chart-topping album Halcyon and was later featured on his single "Silhouette."

Active Child now gears up for the next step in his already illustrious career, signing to Sony Music Masterworks and making his major label debut with the release of "All Eyes on You."

Listen to "All Eyes on You" here:





