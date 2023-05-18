ABC Audio Releases Pre-launch Episode of New Narrative Podcast 'The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery'

ABC Audio has released a pre-launch episode of, "The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery," ahead of the podcast series debut on Wednesday, June 7.

Series host ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth updates listeners on the major development in the case following the breaking news that the suspect in custody was indicted by a grand jury on May 16.

"The King Road Killings" pre-launch episode and trailer is now available for free on all major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

"The Idaho Murders" is produced by ABC Audio. Laura Mayer is executive producer.

