ABC Audio Releases Pre-launch Episode of New Narrative Podcast 'The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery'

The podcast series will debut on Wednesday, June 7.

ABC Audio has released a pre-launch episode of, "The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery," ahead of the podcast series debut on Wednesday, June 7.

Series host ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth updates listeners on the major development in the case following the breaking news that the suspect in custody was indicted by a grand jury on May 16.

"The King Road Killings" pre-launch episode and trailer is now available for free on all major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

"The Idaho Murders" is produced by ABC Audio. Laura Mayer is executive producer.

About ABC Audio

ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories.

ABC Audio is part of a top-ranked podcasting network, along with partners at ESPN, National Geographic and Marvel. The growing podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," as well as the critically acclaimed, chart-topping hits like "The Dropout," "Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley," and "In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson."



