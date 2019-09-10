A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE Heads to Cities Across North America

Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to cities across North America in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. General and VIP tickets are on sale now at www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.

Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This Peanuts Experience also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.

So, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

For the latest news and updates from the cast on the road, follow A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on Facebook and Instagram (@charliebrownchristmaslive) and Twitter (@cbchristmaslive); #ACharlieBrownChristmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer with a special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK Music Library, Inc.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On-Stage tour dates include:

LUCY TOUR

November 23 Windsor, ON Caesars Casino

November 24 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theater

November 26 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

November 29 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium

Nov 30 / Dec 1 Ledyard, CT Fox Theater @ Foxwoods

December 3 Buffalo, NY Riviera Theatre

December 5-6 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie PAC

December 7 Lowell, MA Lowell Auditorium

December 8 Burlington, VA Flynn Center

December 10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

December 12 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

December 13 Dekalb, IL Egyptian Theatre

December 14 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

December 15 Louisville, KY The Brown Theatre

December 16 Zanesville, OH Secrest Auditorium

December 17 Warren, OH WD Packard Music Hall

December 18 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

December 19 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center

December 20-21 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater

December 23 West Palm Beach, FL The Kravis Center (Dreyfoos Hall)

December 26 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

December 27 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

December 28 Pittsburgh, PA Bhyam Theater Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

LINUS TOUR

November 20 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

November 22 Federal Way, WA Federal Way Performing Arts Center

November 23 Seattle, WA The Moore

November 24 Vancouver, BC The Vogue

November 26 Edmonton, AB Enmax Center @ Winspear Hall

November 28 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

November 29 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargo Theater

November 30 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

December 1 Eau Claire, WI Pablo Center at the Confluence

December 03 Cleveland, MS Bologna PAC / Delta State University

December 05 Lafayette, LA Heyman Performing Arts Center

December 06 Shreveport, LA Municipal Auditorium

December 07 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino

December 08 Shawnee, OK Shawnee Firelake Casino

December 09 Houston, TX Stafford Centre

December 10 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts

December 11 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Pavilion

December 12 Midland, TX Wagner Noel

December 14 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

December 15 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

December 18 Santa Clarita, CA College of the Canyons / SC PAC

December 19 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater Bakersfield

December 20 Stateline, NV Montblue Casino

December 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall Eccles

December 22 Denver, CO Paramount Theater

December 23 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

December 26 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

December 27 San Diego CA Balboa Theater

December 28 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theater

December 29 Livermore, CA Bankhead Theater





