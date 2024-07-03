6arelyhuman & underscores Join That Kid on New Single 'Spencer Needs A Ladder'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



That Kid has unveiled his newest single, “Spencer Needs A Ladder,” a collaboration with 6arelyhuman and produced by Internet rockstar underscores. Taking the rave atmospheres he’s been exploring and pushes them into a grimier sonic realm, “Spencer Needs A Ladder” sees That Kid flowing seamlessly over an electro-style beat reminiscent of the bloghouse era while diversifying the club aesthetics present in his new era.



Kicking off with a stuttering, plucked synth rhythm, “Spencer Needs A Ladder” builds with ascending vocal samples before dropping into its propulsive, immaculately produced beat courtesy of underscores. Combining infectious, low bass stabs with a driving drum rhythm, the explosive instrumental floats underneath That Kid’s first verse, which sees him rapping about hedonistic partying. “I’m a demon on the dance floor/Every night you know I’m goin’ hardcore/Bloody nose, blonde buzz, and I want more/Drivin’ drunk in a butterfly two door,” he spits, a brooding, horror-like depiction of a night out that comes across even more sinister over the riotous instrumental.



Then, following a raucous hook, 6arelyhuman enters the song with a hypnotizing second verse. With vocals wrapped in reverb, 6arelyhuman’s performance is harrowing and otherworldly - an apt sonic choice given the artist’s brand and the overall vibe of the track.



“Spencer Needs A Ladder” then culminates in a cacophony of sound - a mesmerizing, swirling blend of synths, distortion, and chopped up vocals from That Kid (and RYL0 in a special guest appearance).

About That Kid

Underground pop star That Kid is entering his club era, dipping his toes into the aesthetics of the late 2000s bloghouse scene and recontextualizing it through his own vision. Indie-sleaze is a natural evolution for the artist, who first gained traction with his Ayesha Erotica and Slayyyter-collaboration “Dial Tone” (which has accumulated millions of streams) and earned a devoted audience endeared to his infectious melodic pop sensibilities, bombastic instrumental choices, and irreverent, queer-oriented sense of humor. In the years since his debut, the artist has collaborated with artists such as underscores, Chase Icon, BAYLI, and Terror Jr, and headlined performances across North America (including at numerous Boiler Room, Heav3n, and Subculture shows) - achievements that are culminating this fall when That Kid joins modern club-pop icon 6arelyhuman on an upcoming 25-date nationwide tour.

That Kid is also gearing up towards his upcoming TK ULTRA mixtape - a collection of tracks that showcase everything the artist has become beloved for while still pushing his sound into new directions. Defined by a rave ethos, TK ULTRA combines pounding warehouse beats with a futuristic pop presentation - a liberating, cathartic project meant to be played in the club.



Fans got their first taste of TK ULTRA with the project’s lead single “Q.O.S.D”, a song that represents an acute combination of That Kid’s pristine pop charisma with lavish, explosive experimental dance production courtesy of Ayesha Erotica. Next was “Tila Tequila,” an luminescent club-pop masterclass produced by Latvian beatsmith maniken05 that combined vibrant, futuristic synth sound design with euphoric vocal production and hard-hitting rave drums.

