5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album & World Tour Dates

Multi-platinum-selling pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer, will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards - Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14. Physical formats of the album are up for pre-order NOW and will be available on July 14.

The tracks are taken from the band's 2022 one-of-a-kind performance "The Feeling of Falling Upwards" at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the band busked outside of when they moved to the UK to write for their very first album 10 years ago.

The performance included reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from their critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

"'The Feeling of Falling Upwards' is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music," expressed vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin on stage at Royal Albert Hall, "And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives."

The band is also excited to announce their 2023 World Tour ´The 5 Seconds of Summer Show' which includes dates in South America, UK, Europe and North America with an appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. For more information, on sale dates and times, visit https://5sos.com/live.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES South America July Argentina TBA Brazil TBA Chile TBA Colombia TBA Aug Perú TBA North America 8/10 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena 8/12 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway 8/15 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 8/16 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre 8/18 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live 8/19 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann 8/21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 8/23 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 8/25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 8/26 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center 8/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory 8/30 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 9/1 Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater 9/2 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 9/3 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater 9/6 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live 9/9 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 9/10 Dallas, TX - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 9/13 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 9/14 Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum Europe/UK 9/23 Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno 9/24 Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre 9/26 Milan, IT - - Mediolanum Forum 9/27 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena 9/28 Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall 9/30 Brussels, BE - Palais 12 10/1 Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome 10/3 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro 10/4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena 10/5 London, UK - O2 Arena 10/7 Luxembourg, LE Rockhal 10/8 Paris, FR - - La Seine Musicale 10/10 Budapest, HU - Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena 10/11 Gliwice, PL - Arena Gliwice 10/12 Prague, CZ - Fortuna Arena North America 10/21 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 10/22 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival About 5 Seconds of Summer:

Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer - comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - have released four albums and numerous hit singles.

They were quickly hailed as the "biggest new rock act in the world" by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. The band has sold over 3 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over, and sold more than 13 million albums.

They recently joined Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single "Youngblood." 5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

With their 2022 release, 5SOS5, the band ascended to the next level musically showcasing their multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career. Now with their forthcoming live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards - Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the band truly showcases who they are as performers creating something truly unique and celebratory of their discography.

Photo by Andy Deluca