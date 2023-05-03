Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
3TEETH Return With 'Merchant Of The Void'

The band’s brand-new single is the first in a series of monthly teases leading up to their anticipated new album coming soon.

May. 03, 2023  

Modern industrial act 3TEETH have re-entered the conversation of our tortured reality with "Merchant Of The Void." Released today, the band's brand-new single is the first in a series of monthly teases leading up to their anticipated new album coming soon via Century Media Records.

As A.I. takes over, banks collapse, climates further spiral out of control and humans grapple with an existential living nightmare, 3TEETH is laying it out straight with a brutal new outlook on track "Merchant Of The Void," revealing their first salvo into a new era of sonic exploration.

The track comes alongside a stunning graphic video from one of Hollywood's leading animators Matteo Santoro (who grew up with 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla) producing a visually epic piece that takes viewers on a space-folding journey into hyper-consumerism on a Lovecraftian scale.

The gut-punch song pairs the band's trademark gritty electro-industrial metal alchemy with ruminations on the self-destructive path humanity has been treading on, as described by frontman and creative lead Alexis Mincolla :

"Amidst the numbing pulse of hypermodernity, the insatiable appetite of data commodification devours our sense of meaning. The undead march of materialism eventually renders the human subject an automaton, desperately grasping for the ephemeral junk 2.0 to fill the abyss of existential emptiness.

The self devolves into a mere echo, a ghostly specter caught in the whirlwind of techno-capital acceleration, the very essence of its being devoured by the machinery of its own weaponized desires. If the future eludes your vision, fear not, The Merchant of The Void is standing by and eager to sell it to you. Welcome to the cold descent into the black hole of total absolute commodification.

In the words of William S. Burrough 'The junk merchant doesn't sell his product to the consumer, he sells the consumer to his product. He does not improve and simplify his merchandise. He degrades and simplifies the client."

"Merchant of The Void" follows previously released track "Paralyze" (featuring Ho99o9), both of which hail from 3TEETH's much-anticipated fourth album, forthcoming via Century Media Records (more details to be announced soon).

To lay the foundation for the new material, 3TEETH migrated to the deserted quiet of Joshua Tree, escaping from the palpable anxiety of their hometown of Los Angeles for fresh new perspective.

The material is currently being wrapped up with a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band's unmistakable sound.

Says Gordon, "3TEETH are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I'm just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride."

ABOUT 3TEETH

3TEETH first manifested their cybersocial intentions as early as 2013: a musical entity born out of Mincolla's Downtown L.A. weekly gatherings known as "Lil' Death" With Xavier Swafford (keys, synth), Chase Brawner (guitars) and Andrew Means (bass, synth) joining Mincolla. 3TEETH released their first self-titled album the following year.

Alliances with the likes of TOOL and Rammstein resulted in the collective's first live performances and a rise to further notoriety with the release of 2017's album shutdown.exe. which took 3TEETH to global stages.

Working alongside producer and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN) at new label home, Century Media, 3TEETH upped their own sonic arms race with Metawar (2019) and entered a new echelon of cultural consciousness with a collection of tracks including the biting "President X" and their haunting take on Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks."

