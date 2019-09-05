2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final Day Announces All-Australian Line-Up

The AFL is pleased to announce an All-Australian line up will perform in the Virgin Australia Pre- Game Show at the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final Day, with Dean Lewisto play another set at the Premiership Party after the match has finished.



Paul Kelly, arguably Australia's greatest and most enduring songwriter, will perform for fans ahead of the first bounce on September 28. His legacy embodies Australian culture and he continues to influence up and coming generations of songwriters. Songs from The South, a selection of his popular songs which will be reissued this November, contains many of his songs that are now lodged deep in the Australian psyche.



Firmly establishing himself on a local and global stage, #1 ARIA charting and billion plus streaming artist Dean Lewis is set to make his MCG debut. Returning from a sell-out run of European shows and festivals and riding high off his multi-platinum and global smash hits Be Alright (7 x Platinum AU & 2 x platinum USA), Waves (6 x Platinum AU, Gold USA), 7 Minutes (2 x Platinum) and Stay Awake (Platinum). Dean is also set to get the post-game party started, performing at the free Premiership Party following the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final.



Currently in her fifth consecutive week dominating the #1 spot on the ARIA Singles Chart with Dance Monkey, Tones and I is set to light up the stage. Originally from Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula, Tones and I has taken the Australian music industry by storm. Following the release of her debut Platinum single, Johnny Run Away, Tones and I blasted onto the music scene with her follow-up single, Dance Monkey which is Double Platinum reaching number one on the Australian, Danish, Finnish, Irish, Norwegian and Swedish singles charts, not to mention #1 on global Shazam chart & with 100m streams in the past month . Tones and I's debut album The Kids Are Coming was released last Friday.



Fans not attending the Toyota AFL Grand Final can gain entry to the free Premiership Party to enjoy Dean Lewis' set and the presentation of the 2019 AFL Premiers from 6:45pm on Saturday September 28 via the lawn opposite Gate 2.



AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said it was exciting to have a host of the country's best homegrown musical talents take part in the biggest day on the Australian Football calendar.

"The Australian music industry is as diverse and as strong as it has ever been, so to be able to have all these talented artists be a part of Grand Final day is fantastic," Mr McLachlan said.



"Australian performers who have broken through on the global stage mixed with award winning artists and some of our most well-loved and well-known songs will be sure to make the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final a memorable one."

Music segment producer Michael Gudinski said, "people have been asking for an All-Australian Line- up and I believe it is great that we have such diverse artists that cover a very wide audience."



Australian country musician and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, John Williamson AM will perform his iconic rendition of Waltzing Matilda. While football favourite, Mike Brady AM will perform his ever-popular anthem, Up There Cazaly. Season 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Up There Cazaly, following its chart-topping success in 1979 where it once held the record as best- selling Australian single.



Australian National Anthem honours will be carried out by Brisbane-born vocalist and ARIA Award winning artist Conrad Sewell, rounding out a stellar All-Australian entertainment line-up.

Virgin Australia Chief Experience Officer Danielle Keighery said, "Music is at the heart of the Virgin brand so it's fitting that Virgin Australia can fly in some of Australia's best musical acts to add to the excitement of this spectacular sporting event."



This year's Toyota AFL Grand Final will once again see an array of activities throughout the day involving various members of the Australian Football community, the farewell to retiring players along with a host of other football identities.



Half-time of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be devoted to the twenty-two 2019 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year nominees who will showcase their skills on the biggest playing stage of the year, before presenting medals to the 2019 Premiership players.



In addition, fans can soak up the atmosphere at the 2019 Footy Festival which will be held from Wednesday September 25 during Toyota AFL Grand Final Week until Grand Final Day in Yarra Park outside the MCG's Gate 3.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS:



Paul Kelly

Paul wrote his first song in 1976 and has been making records since 1978. He has collaborated with many other songwriters and written music for film and theatre. Two of his songs were included in the Australasian Performing Rights Association's (APRA) 2001 list of the Top 30 Australian songs of all time - 'To Her Door' and 'Treaty' (written with Yothu Yindi). He has won 14 ARIA awards and was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 1997.



Dean Lewis

Emerging in 2016, Dean Lewis had his first taste of international success with the 2018 hit single Be Alright, which reached number one in Australia and held the top spot for 5 consecutive weeks. The Sydney-bred alternative singer-songwriter is known for his hit singles Be Alright (7 x Platinum), Waves (6 x Platinum), 7 Minutes (2 x Platinum) and Stay Awake (Platinum). With over 2 billion streams of his music and sell out tours in the USA, Europe and Australia, Dean's global star continues to rise as one of Australia's most exciting exports.



Tones and I

Originally from Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula, Tones and I has taken the Australian music industry by storm. Following the release of her debut Platinum single, Johnny Run Away, Tones and I blasted onto the music scene with her follow-up single, Dance Monkey which is Double Platinum reaching number one on the Australian, Danish, Finnish, Irish, Norwegian and Swedish singles charts, not to mention #1 on global Shazam chart & with 100m streams in the past month. Tones and I's debut album The Kids Are Coming was released last Friday.



John Williamson AM

Australian country music and folk music singer-songwriter John Williamson has been a much-loved voice within the music industry for decades. Releasing over 50 albums throughout this career, John has received 26 Golden Guitar trophies at the Country Music Awards of Australia and has won three ARIA Music Awards for Best Country Album. He was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010 and was awarded a 'Member of the Order Of Australia', for his invaluable contribution to the nation's musical heritage.



Mike Brady AM

Beginning his recording career in the mid 60's, Mike Brady's hit song Up There Cazaly went on to top the Australian singles charts in September 1979 and briefly held the record as best-selling Australian single. Other songs including One Day In September and That's What I Like About Football which he co-wrote and produced with Greg Champions has also become synonymous with Australian Rules Football Fans.



Conrad Sewell:

Growing up in Brisbane, Conrad Sewell has fast become known as one of Australia's most soulful vocalists. Amassing nearly one billion streams over his career, the singer-songwriter claimed Song of the Year for 'Start Again' at the 2015 ARIA Music Awards. Following the success of his hit song 'Healing Hands' in 2018, Conrad released his highly anticipated debut ARIA number one studio album 'Life' in May 2019.





