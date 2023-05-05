1NONLY Shares New Single 'Split'

Emerging artist 1nonly returns with the confronting new single "Split." Melancholy yet hard, the new track finds the rising rapper in his element with fierce lyrics and hypnotic production. "Split" follows the 19-year-old's recent collaboration with Jasiah, "GHOSTKILLA." That banger has already amassed more than five million streams.

1nonly spits over a scorching beat laced with an addictive saxophone sample. Grim and irreverent, the rising hitmaker's singular sound becomes more intoxicating with every release.

"Split" and "GHOSTKILLA" are 1nonly's only new singles since dropping his Homesick EP in November, which included July's boastful single "Mine" and September's similarly brash, textured "Step Back!" alongside New Zealand rapper-producer SXMPRA. In October, 1nonly built on that momentum by unleashing "Leave," a whiplash-inducing track that juxtaposes a powerful hip-hop bass with frenetic electronic beats.

Last month, he completed his first-ever Spotify Stages tour which saw the rapper bring his frenetic energy to crowds all over.

Now, with carving out his own lane with captivating lyricism and a flawless delivery on "Split," 1nonly ups the ante again as he becomes an undeniable force in Hip-Hop.

ABOUT 1NONLY:

1nonly's gothic raps are dark, yet glamorous. Every song is a blur of euphoria and violence, a mosh pit of TikTok generation rap tropes, while he sits at the center, dropping flexes in a deceptively casual cadence. He's at peace in the chaos. Born Nathan Fuller in 2004 in Las Vegas, NV, 1nonly first dove into alt-metal bands like Linkin Park and Breaking Benjamin, later finding hop-hop as a high schooler through skate culture and the internet.

He put out his first music in 2019, recorded on a gaming headset, and immediately found an audience for his hooky, tongue-in-cheek style. As he immersed himself in recording more, he shifted from bedroom pop to rap and began honing his sample-heavy sound.

Now signed to Warner Records and represented by Wax Management, 1nonly wants to take his songwriting to the next level, working with SoundCloud rappers who inspired him, like Xavier Wulf and Night Lovell, and tapping even further into the romantic darkness he's cultivated in his music. He's one of rap's true punks, making uniquely gloomy, angsty, and otherworldly songs that just might push the whole genre-multiple genres, even-forward.