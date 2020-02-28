wagamama Opens New Location in Midtown Manhattan

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of attending the exciting opening event for the newest NYC wagamama at 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. We sampled their delicious cuisine and spoke with the restaurant's Global Executive Chef, Steve Mangleshot who creates all the dishes for the restaurant group and oversees 300 chefs worldwide. We asked Mangleshot why he thinks wagamama is such a good destination for NYC theatergoers. He pointed out that the restaurant provides a tempting menu of fresh items made to order with quick and efficient service for people attending a show.

When wagamama launched in London in 1992, it gained legions of fans for its fresh spin on pan-Asian cuisine and a vibrant, social and egalitarian dining experience. With restaurants in New York and Boston among its more than 200 worldwide locations, the popular eatery is expanding its U.S. presence with a third locale in midtown Manhattan that is now open.

At the heart of wagamama's global success is its "Bowl to Soul" philosophy based on the belief that what we eat, who we are and how we feel are inseparable. The Asian-inspired menu draws on the best flavors from Japan, China and Korea, using the freshest ingredients to create dishes that nourish the body and the soul. Whether it's a sizzling noodle dish, a spicy duck and sticky rice bowl or a crunchy, well-dressed salad-always made to order and served as soon as it's ready-wagamama remains committed to offering a balanced, healthful menu of craveable, beautifully presented food.

By listening to consumer feedback and reviews and inventively adapting its menu to reflect modern taste preferences and lifestyles, wagamama has maintained its loyal following. The dedication to kaizen, the principle of doing things better every day, has resulted in a growing range of innovative plant-based foods while continuing to cater to those who eat meat, and providing lighter dishes without denying guests moments of indulgence.

As an antidote to the stress of modern life, wagamama is an inviting spot that encourages guests to eat informally and to drop in at any time-to unwind after work, for a girls' night out, after the gym, for a weeknight family dinner or with a party of 18. Midtown joins wagamama locations in NoMad and Murray Hill in New York and three in Boston.

wagamama has just announced that Robert Cornog and Richard Flaherty, two experienced restaurant operators who were leaders of one of the hottest concepts in U. S. hospitality (Punch Bowl Social), will assume full ownership and operational control of the existing U.S. business as part of an 80:20 joint venture partnership with The Restaurant Group (TRG)­­ ­- the parent company of wagamama - as minority partner. Cornog and Flaherty will look to rapidly grow the brand across the U.S.

The newest wagamama is located at 100 w 55th Street, New York, NY, 10019 and features 185 seats.

For more, visit https://www.wagamama.us/ or follow along on social media @wagamama_usa.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of wagamama





Related Articles