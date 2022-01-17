ZACHARY'S BBQ & SOUL at Downtown Allentown Market Giving Away Fried Chicken Drumsticks on 1/19

Chef Keith Taylor is set to open his third Zachary's BBQ & Soul outpost at the Downtown Allentown Market at 27 N. 7th Street Wednesday, January 19th with a giveaway of 300 complimentary fried chicken drumsticks beginning at noon.

A U.S. Army veteran, Taylor had an extremely busy 2021, launching an interactive culinary studio, The Soul of Cooking, while also opening Zachary's BBQ & Soul at HMAC in Harrisburg, PA.

The new space will feature a liquor license, as the new Downtown Allentown Market operation features an expansive bar and a state-of-the-art tap system, which the chef and his team will use to serve up locally-produced craft beers, wine and cocktails.

"I'm extremely excited for this location for two reasons," said Taylor. "The Downtown Allentown Market is on the rise, which is very exciting, but the part I really love is that developer City Center Investment Corp. has a 'live, play, work' mentality with thousands of residential apartments attached to the project," said Taylor, who hails from Nutley, New Jersey. "City Center also has more apartments coming available closer to the PPL Center nearby, so we will be a big part of the experience there, with BBQ & fried chicken lovers coming over in droves before or after events."

The new Zachary's BBQ & Soul will focus on BBQ, fried chicken and other comfort foods, while also featuring a "pit to plate" menu specializing in ribs and other smoked meats including brisket, pulled pork, and short ribs, along with oversized sandwiches, platters, and a variety of sides from collard greens to mac 'n' cheese. For dessert, Taylor will serve up his grilled house-made Dad's Hat Rye Maple Syrup Sticky Buns. The Downtown Allentown Market is open Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"My team and I are looking very forward to sharing the gift of soul in Allentown," Taylor said. "We cannot wait to get open and meet Allentown's fried chicken and BBQ lovers."

Learn more about Chef Keith Taylor and his Zachary's BBQ & Soul by visiting http://soulofcooking.com or https://chefsoulculinary.com. Learn more about the Downtown Allentown Market by visiting http://downtownallentownmarket.com.

Photo Credit: Ali Waxman