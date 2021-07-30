Vivica A. Fox Celebrates Birthday with Delightful Summer Meal

Stars were sizzling on July 23rd celebrating Vivica A. Fox's birthday joined all her best friends for a pool party hosted by Good Carma Studio! Everyone gathered in the late afternoon at her home with music playing, Meat District burgers on the grill and sips provided by Koe Kombucha, Usal wines, Talosa wines and Skinte.

Poolside guests enjoyed adult boozy pops from Slim Chillers, Popcorn Bar from Safe and Fair, Keto Bites from BHU foods, BHU Foods, and Acai Bowls from Bowl Kitsto cool down. A hydration station from Hydralytewas also on hand to keep all the guests hydrated and partying on.

Guests left with a variety of goodies from the custom gift lounge curated for Vivica and her friends. Some of the items included Aloisia Beauty, Hope & Co jewelry, Business and Pleasure totes and towels, Tote & Carry bucket hats, Sunstaches, Tidal NY Flip Flops, Emma J Jewelry, Woosh Beauty, Moveo Fit Co and more.

Photo Credit: Leah Ingersoll