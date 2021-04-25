Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TWO CHICKS COCKTAILS for RTD Canned Cocktails with Premium Spirits

Apr. 25, 2021  

Two Chicks Cocktails is your soon-to-be favorite sparkling ready-to-drink true canned cocktail, made with real premium spirits and all-natural fruit and botanicals.

Two Chicks Cocktails is a women-owned, founded, and run company. Their cocktails are available in over 7,500 stores across the US.

The renowned beverage company something for everyone from the tequila lover to whiskey connoisseur. The product lineup includes six delicious vegan and gluten free flavors each at 5% ABV. Check out the wonderfully curated flavors.

-Sparkling Citrus Margarita - tequila, lemon & lime cocktail

-Sparkling Vodka Fizz - vodka, elderflower & pear cocktail

-Sparkling Paloma - tequila & grapefruit cocktail

-Sparkling Vodka CuTea - vodka with peach, cucumber team & thyme cocktail

-Sparkling New Fashioned - whiskey, spicy ginger & orange cocktail

-Sparkling Apple Gimlet - gin, apple & cucumber cocktail

Two Chicks Cocktails are perfect for relaxing by the pool, beach, sipping on the sidelines of a game or packing to take along with your next picnic.

For more information and to learn where to purchase, please visit: https://www.twochickscocktails.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Two Chicks Cocktails


