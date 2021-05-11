TWISTED TEA Announces Countdown to Summer

Are you ready for summer of 2021? So is Twisted Tea, which is why the OG of hard iced tea is launching the ULTIMATE Countdown to Summer that includes the following:

Limited Edition Countdown to Summer 40-pack is being offered in partnership with GiveThemBeer.com that features a custom, drinkable countdown-style box design and 40 12oz cans of Twisted Tea. This is their largest pack ever, so drinkers can begin celebrations early by counting down the days to the unofficial start to summer, also known as Memorial Day.

The first-ever Twisted Tea-infused Mighty Quinn's BBQ Sauce is available on Goldbelly in a single bottle or three-pack , this collaboration sauce in partnership with Mighty Quinn's BBQ serves up a robust, savory, and sweet flavor with a slight tang, pairs perfectly with white meat such as charred chicken wings, simple grilled chicken breast, or as a glaze for a pan seared pork chop, and will help you kickstart your countdown to summer so you can man the grill all season long.

Twisted Tea x Shinesty Bathing Suits are just right for drinkers looking to make a fashion statement with twisted apparel inspired by the OG of hard tea, this limited-edition collection includes men's swim trunks and both women's one piece and two piece suits in three distinct patterns, available for purchase on the Tea-store.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Twisted Tea