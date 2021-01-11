TRULY HARD SELTZER Releases Iced Tea

Truly Hard Seltzer, a leader and innovator in the hard seltzer category, today announced the launch of Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer, a first-of-its-kind mix of refreshing hard seltzer, real brewed tea and fruit flavor.

Available nationwide in eye-catching golden cans, the Truly Iced TeaHard Seltzer Variety Pack offers four styles - Lemon, Raspberry, Peach and Strawberry. Each flavor offers a hint of fruit and the refreshment of real brewed iced tea with only 1 gram of sugar, 100 calories and 5% ALC/VOL, just like the rest of the Truly lineup.

"With each innovation, we're pushing the boundaries of what drinkers expect from hard seltzer," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. "We spent eight months testing more than 250 iterations to land on the Truly Iced Tealaunching today and can't wait to finally share it with our drinkers."

As the first hard seltzer brewed with real tea, Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer is yet another example of how the brand is setting the gold standard for innovation. Last year, Truly shook things up with the release of TrulyLemonade, which quickly captured the hearts of hard seltzer fans across the country. In a category which saw the release of several hundred new items, Truly Hard Lemonade was the most incremental innovation of the year, soaring to nearly 10% share of the entire category[1].

"As the hard seltzer category continues to explode, we're excited to bring another first-to-market product to our drinkers and fuel their discovery through new flavors," says Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company. "Truly believes in inclusivity and that no one is just one flavor, which is why we're once again expanding our portfolio to offer a flavor for everyone. Truly Iced Tea is another testament to the mega-brand we're building and our relentless innovation, and trust us, it will be your cup of tea."

To celebrate the new flavor and a New Year, Truly Iced Tea is launching Try January, a campaign to encourage drinkers to explore new things - and new flavors - like Truly Iced Tea. Any drinker that wants to opt in to Try January can visit a landing page on the Truly website for Truly Iced Tea swag in the form of beanies, sweatshirts, koozies and fanny packs, starting today, January 6. Folks opting for a more Dry January can check back in February to score their swag, or save their items to enjoy on February 1 with a cold Truly Iced Tea.

Truly Iced Tea is available nationwide now in variety 12-packs as well as 16oz and 24oz single-serve cans of Lemon Iced Tea, prices varying by market. For shop locators and purchasing details, visit:www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

[1] IRI Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, L13 Weeks Ending 12/27/20

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Truly Hard Seltzer