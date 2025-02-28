THE VIEW Reopens in NYC's Theater District

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) has reopened The View, the iconic revolving restaurant, bar and lounge on the 47th and 48th floors of the New York Marriott Marquis . Located in the heart of New York’s Theater District, The View’s culinary and beverage programs have been transformed into an updated dining and bar destination under the helm of Executive Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley and Beverage Director Ricky Dolinsky. Both floors have undergone complete renovation and redesign by Rockwell Group , unveiling an entirely new restaurant fueled by the energy of New York.

The View tips its hat to its storied roots as a classic New York dining destination, as well as to Broadway’s theater district. Originally opened in 1985, The View – and its revolving dining room – quickly became an attraction for New Yorkers and visitors alike. Now, nearly five years after its last service, USHG has reimagined The View, creating a warm and restorative restaurant with a celebratory air. Located at the crossroads of the vibrant Theater District, The View aims to be an essential gathering spot for the neighborhood’s artistic community and its audiences, bringing together a colorful mix of New Yorkers and establishing a welcome refuge, 48 floors above Broadway.

“The View’s mission is simple: to capture the lively energy of Broadway's Theater District showcasing a familiar American menu whose dishes are even better than you ever knew they could be,” says USHG Founder and Executive Chairman Danny Meyer. “It’s your new ‘night out on the town’ where the floor just happens to rotate.”

Taking its cues from American supper clubs and chop houses of earlier eras, dinner at The View starts with appetizers including Tuna Carpaccio with finger lime and wild arugula, Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cake with spicy remoulade, and Chicory Salad with apple, celery, and walnuts. As the menu progresses, entrees feature Seared Duck Breast with glazed turnips and dates in addition to Black Bass en Papillote with wilted Swiss chard and saffron. With a section of the menu dedicated to Steaks & Chops, The View will showcase expertly sourced meat from across the US, including American Lamb Chops and Picanha from Snake River Farms. A selection of sauces and elevated steakhouse-inspired sides like Potatoes au Gratin round out the rest of the menu. Desserts, developed by Executive Pastry Chef Emily Fu, keep with tradition and include Jubilee Sundae with stracciatella ice cream and brownie bites, The View Chocolate Cake – a towering devil’s food cake with rich chocolate caramel ganache, and a Classic New York Cheesecake with vanilla Schlag and raspberry sauce.

“In so many ways, The View feels like the perfect culmination of my past experiences. A more grown up and elevated expression of the food I’ve always gravitated towards cooking,” says Executive Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley, who formerly served as the Corporate Executive Chef for STARR Restaurants and was most recently the consulting chef at The Corner Store. “These dishes strike that perfect balance of honoring American classics, without remaining stagnant or being unnecessarily overwrought.”

The beverage program, selected by Beverage Director Ricky Dolinsky and operating out of a dramatic 10-seat bar on the 48th floor, features a wide range of tried-and-true favorites, alongside a vast wine selection. Cocktail standouts include the Stilton with parmesan-infused Absolut, kina, and hand-stuffed blue cheese olives and the New Amsterdam Sour with Mckenzie rye whiskey, lemon, egg white, and Ravines cabernet franc. Further evoking the nostalgic feeling of old New York, The View has partnered with iconic New York institutions, Katz’s Delicatessen and Magnolia Bakery, for two exclusive cocktails: the Katz’s Martini with Bombay Sapphire, Cinzano 1757 dry vermouth, and Katz’s proprietary blend of pastrami spices, and the Whipped and Swirled, dedicated to Magnolia Bakery’s prized banana pudding, featuring Macallan 12-year single malt scotch, Armagnac, rum, Averna, banana and condensed milk topped with whipped cream and vanilla wafer crumble.

“The View is a result of impressive vision and incredible collaboration between USHG, Marriott and Rockwell Group,” states USHG’s Chief Executive Officer Chip Wade. “The View reopens its doors to an entirely new generation of New Yorkers. We’re excited to provide an experience that gives them a reason to keep coming back for more.”

To transform the space, Rockwell Group imagined the interior architecture as both a stage and viewing platform. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding Theater District and Times Square, Rockwell Group used burl wood, shimmering Venetian plaster, faceted antique mirrors, and deep velvet blue drapery, reminiscent of stage curtains, to help define the circular floors. On both floors, a series of overlapping concentric circles on the ceiling create points of reference that are constantly changing as the restaurant makes its revolutions. These arcing paths were inspired by the activity down below at the street level—the constant movement and choreography of cars, trains, and people. Two kinds of metallic paint on the ceiling, one matte and one more reflective, add luminosity and depth.

With its impressive footprint set across two floors – one for main dining and the other for cocktails, raw bar offerings and bar snacks – The View will feature live piano music nightly. The bar and lounge, located on the 48th floor, will complete one 360-degree rotation every 45 minutes, with the lower-level main dining room spinning at a slightly slower rate of one rotation per hour.

The View is located at 1535 Broadway in the Marriott Marquis between 45th and 46th streets. The Bar & Lounge on the 48th floor is open daily from 4pm-12am for walk-ins only. The Dining Room on the 47th floor is open daily from 5pm-10pm. Reservations for the Dining Room can be made on SevenRooms here up to 28 days in advance. Check out www.theviewnewyorkcity.com and @theviewny on Instagram for news and updates.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker

