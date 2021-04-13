THE SPICE LAB Gets You Ready for Grillin' and Chillin'

It's time to fire up the grill and get ready to party. With spring and summer cooking going into full swing and gatherings being planned, The Spice Lab has your culinary needs covered. This woman-owned and family run business takes great pride in being one of the world's premier suppliers of sea salts and seasoning blends.

The Spice Lab's award winning, extensive line of premium spice blends and BBQ rubs are carefully crafted to make your foods extraordinary. Our readers will like to know that they are all natural, OU Kosher, and most of them are gluten free. And products are conveniently packaged in plastic jars with shaker tops.

We are excited about The Spice Lab's "Taste of America" collection that is presented in an attractive box perfect for gifting. The collection is great for people who want to explore regional tastes. Taste of America includes Key West Seafood, a flavorful blend of onion garlic thyme and other spices; Everything + More, with all the popular bagel toppings plus hot pepper flakes; Fiery Southern Charm, smoky and spicy to add sass to any dish; and Chicago Chop, a super savory, smoky blend that is perfect for pork chops, ribs and roasts. This collection joins The Spice Lab's popular Mediterranean Seasoning Collection, and the Barbecue Seasoning Collection.

Be sure to explore The Spice Lab's other award winning seasonings and rubs like the Smoked Butchers Blend with its savory wood grill smoke and peppery flavor; the Spicy Tumeric with black pepper, turmeric and cayenne; the Island Jerk Seasoning that works wonderfully on chicken, pork, and seafood to create a classic island dish and many, many more. If you're planning some delicious side dishes, use the Guacamole Seasoning to create the perfect dip and the Street Corn Seasoning on hot buttered corn.

To accompany all of your favorite barbecue specialties, chill out with The Spice Lab's Frozen Adult Slushie Mixes. These are sold under the company's Creative Mixology brand. The dry mixes have been designed to make the best adult frozen drinks. Mix them with liquor and water or wine then just freeze your beverage, and enjoy. Creative Mixology makes your backyard parties even more enjoyable. The selection includes Raspberry + Lemon to mix with a dry rosé to make a refreshing frosé.a??Mango Chili + Lime that you add to tequila to create frozen margaritas with a spicy kick. The Pineapple + Passion Fruit pairs deliciously with white rum.a??The Blood Orange Sangria is great with a dry Pinot Noir, Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc. Blueberry + Pomegranate creates a frozen vodka or gin martinis.a??And the Bing Cherry + Lime makes refreshing and delicious icy gin or vodka drinks.

Whether you are an outdoor chef, someone who loves to whip up dishes in the kitchen, or you are getting ready for a special party, The Spice Lab has just what you need to make your foods delicious.

The Spice Lab items are available on Amazon.com, major retailers, gourmet and gift shops. Their full line can also be ordered at the company's online store by visiting https://spices.com/. And while you're there, look for fantastic recipes as well!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Spice Lab