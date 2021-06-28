THE FEDERALIST WINES To Award Three Fans $10,000 Each Toward A Revolutionary Summer Experience

The Federalist, America's Craft Wine brand, is excited to open applications for its first ever 'Cabinet of Summer', giving three lucky fans the opportunity to receive $10,000 to make history as official ambassadors, or 'secretaries,' of select summer activities. If chosen as a winner, each of the three secretaries will be tasked with using their reward to master their chosen craft by having the biggest, boldest summer since 1776.

From now through July 6, fans can apply for one of the three coveted positions:

Secretary of The Outdoors: This person has a passion for travel and adventure, and enjoys activities such as hiking and camping. They'll have the opportunity to make history in the great outdoors, from exploring National Parks to rafting down America's mighty rivers - while enjoying their favorite Federalist wine along the way. Secretary of Athletics: The candidate for this position is the ultimate sports fan who is equally passionate about backyard wiffle ball as they are cheering their favorite pro team. Special bonus points for bold game-day rituals involving wine and snacks. They'll have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to use $10,000 to visit some of the most historically relevant baseball stadiums this summer. Secretary of The Grill: The person applying for this position LOVES to throw a party and is the ultimate at-home host. A spatula in one hand, a glass in the other. They could be the neighborhood grill master, dinner party planner, or top wine-pong player at game night. $10,000 can throw a hell of a barbecue.

"The Summer of 2021 will be the opportunity for consumers to get back out and travel, visit their favorite baseball stadiums again, and host friends and family that they've missed this past year. We want to give our fans the chance to celebrate and embrace these adventures again, in a big way," said Tony Terlato Jr., Vice President at Terlato Wines. "Our wine is bold, ambitious, and unconventional. We hope to inspire our fans to lead their summers The Federalist Wines way and make history with us by joining our very first 'Cabinet of Summer."

To apply, contestants can visit federalistwines.com/cabinetofsummer and share how they plan to make history if chosen as a Secretary of Summer. To be considered, all applicants must propose how they would make the most of their prize, including an example of their "epic summer itinerary", as well as a link to a photo/video on their Instagram page that illustrates their content creation skills. To be eligible, fans must reside in The U.S. and be 25 years of age or older.

All three winners will be announced through The Federalist Wines's Instagram page on July 9th.

Please visit federalistwines.com/cabinetofsummer for official 'Cabinet of Summer' rules and regulations. To learn more about The Federalist, visit www.federalistwines.com and @federalistwines.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Federalist Wines