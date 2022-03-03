TAVERN ON THE GREEN Hosts Event for “The Batman”

NYC is back, and so is Gotham City! Central Park's landmark restaurant Tavern on the Green hosted the star-studded event for The Batman movie, releasing in theatres this Friday.

Some highlights from the premiere include:

-The iconic Batmobile drove all the way through Central Park to get to Tavern's lit up courtyard.

-The Batman Suit, Cat Woman, Riddler and Penguin costumes were all on display in glass cases.

-Celebrities including Rob Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Dave Chappell, Jason Moma, Colin Ferrell, Jeff Wright, Andy Serkis, Chris Rock, John Turturro, Aldis Hodge, Emily Ratajkowski and Nick Creehan were all in attendance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green