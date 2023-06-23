TACOMBI Debuts New Menu Item for Summer-Taco Gobernador

TACOMBI Debuts Taco Gobernador

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 1 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21 Photo 2 NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo 3 Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe Photo 4 Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe

TACOMBI Debuts New Menu Item for Summer-Taco Gobernador

Tacombi, the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to the food and culture of Mexico, is launching a new limited time menu item - Taco Gobernador that will be available in taqueria only, now through the summer, at all taqueria locations in New York, Long Island, Greater DC and Miami. 

Originating in the region of Mazatlán, this taco features marinated shrimp wrapped in melted Chihuahua cheese that's crispy on the outside, and topped with pickled onions, refreshing cilantro and sliced avocado, transporting guests to the breezy coast of the Pacific Ocean. A fresh and light taco perfect for summer, guests can slather the Taco Gobernador in Tacombi’s signature green salsa and pair it with Tacombi’s homemade margarita, their pineapple Lupita soda or Monopolio dark beer.  

Tacombi’s Taco Gobernador is one of the first limited edition menu items to come out of the brand’s culinary incubation program, an ongoing weekly especiales series, at their Flatiron and Empire State Building locations. These “test kitchens” serve as hubs for culinary innovation, where Tacombi focuses on testing out new items to roll out across to all taquerias, mentorship opportunities for Taqueros, brand collaborations and food-centric guest programming. 

For more information on Tacombi, locations and their food and beverage brand, please visit https://www.tacombi.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tacombi


 

.

  •  


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Flor de Caña Rum for Summery Cocktails at Your Gatherings Photo
Flor de Caña Rum for Summery Cocktails at Your Gatherings

The best way to enjoy the warm months ahead is to kick back and relax with a delightful rum drink like the Flor de Caña Jicarita.

2
A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25 Photo
A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25

On Sunday, June 25, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Brooklynites and guests of the area will have the opportunity to savor unlimited delights from beloved NYC-based food trucks like Jiannetto's Pizza, Takumi Taco, Juba Express, and Glazed and Confused.

3
Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023 Photo
Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023

Consorzio Asti DOCG, with its Moscato d’Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG, will be the official partner of 50 Top Pizza, the prestigious pizza guide that ranks the best pizzerias in Italy and around the world.

4
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village Photo
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village

Located in the East Village, Döner Haus is a passion project from Nikolaus von Solodkoff that brings real German-style Döner kebabs to New York City.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Review: SW!NG OUT at The Joyce Theater through July 2-The Dance Highlight of the SummerReview: SW!NG OUT at The Joyce Theater through July 2-The Dance Highlight of the Summer
A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25
Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East VillageDöner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village

Videos

Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Video
Photos & Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You