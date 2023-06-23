TACOMBI Debuts New Menu Item for Summer-Taco Gobernador

Tacombi, the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to the food and culture of Mexico, is launching a new limited time menu item - Taco Gobernador that will be available in taqueria only, now through the summer, at all taqueria locations in New York, Long Island, Greater DC and Miami.

Originating in the region of Mazatlán, this taco features marinated shrimp wrapped in melted Chihuahua cheese that's crispy on the outside, and topped with pickled onions, refreshing cilantro and sliced avocado, transporting guests to the breezy coast of the Pacific Ocean. A fresh and light taco perfect for summer, guests can slather the Taco Gobernador in Tacombi’s signature green salsa and pair it with Tacombi’s homemade margarita, their pineapple Lupita soda or Monopolio dark beer.

Tacombi’s Taco Gobernador is one of the first limited edition menu items to come out of the brand’s culinary incubation program, an ongoing weekly especiales series, at their Flatiron and Empire State Building locations. These “test kitchens” serve as hubs for culinary innovation, where Tacombi focuses on testing out new items to roll out across to all taquerias, mentorship opportunities for Taqueros, brand collaborations and food-centric guest programming.

For more information on Tacombi, locations and their food and beverage brand, please visit https://www.tacombi.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tacombi





