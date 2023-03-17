Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stars Enjoyed CASAMIGOS at "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" Premiere

CASAMIGOS at “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” Premiere

Mar. 17, 2023  
Stars Enjoyed CASAMIGOS at “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” Premiere

On Tuesday night, in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Warner Bros. Pictures for their star-studded premiere of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The entire cast of Shazam was present, along with the movie's costumes and arcade games for the premiere.

Guests including Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou, Ross Butler, Michelle Borth, D. J. Cotrona, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and more enjoyed Casamigos red and gold themed specialty cocktails throughout the event that included Spicy Pineapple Margaritas and Blood Orange Margaritas.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
March 24, 2023

With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
March 24, 2023

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
March 23, 2023

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
March 23, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel is now presenting the captivating and exciting National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.
March 22, 2023

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do.  If you’re looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration.  Gather your group and “Cheers!”
