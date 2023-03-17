Stars Enjoyed CASAMIGOS at “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” Premiere

On Tuesday night, in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Warner Bros. Pictures for their star-studded premiere of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The entire cast of Shazam was present, along with the movie's costumes and arcade games for the premiere.

Guests including Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou, Ross Butler, Michelle Borth, D. J. Cotrona, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and more enjoyed Casamigos red and gold themed specialty cocktails throughout the event that included Spicy Pineapple Margaritas and Blood Orange Margaritas.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.