Selected WINES to Savor for Spring Flings

Apr. 4, 2022  
Spring is here and so are patio parties, rooftop soirees, and holiday get-togethers. You may be looking for just the right wine to serve so we have four suggestions of bottles that you and yours will totally enjoy. They represent a variety of regions, price points, and styles. Because seasonal spring foods invite new pairing ideas, check out the meal ideas that are wonderful for these wines we are featuring.

-Bella Conchi Brut Rosé, Cava from Spain ($15) This wine is made in the traditional method from Trepat grapes that grow on old vines at high elevations. It's a beautiful, sparkling with a pale cherry red color, a perfect bubbly for toasting special occasions. It is fresh, fruity and pleasant on the palate. Food pairing suggestion: Avocado and shrimp salad served on a bed of butter lettuce leaves. Purchase the wine here. For more information about Bella Conchi, visit: https://araexgrands.araex.com/.

-Head High 2021 Chardonnay from Sonoma County ($22). This unoaked Chardonnay is a lively fruit forward wine. The proceeds from sales of the wine are thoughtfully donated to environmental non-profits. With bright tropical floral notes on the front, the wine has a lush body on the palate, with a beautifully clean finish. Food pairing suggestion: Risotto with lemon and roasted spring asparagus. Purchase the wine here. To learn about Head High wines, visit: https://www.headhighwines.com/.

-Gecaj Estate 2017 Shiraz from the Rahovec Valley in Kosovo ($45). The Gecaj family owns Stone Castle, the leading winery in Kosovo and this wine comes from some of their best vineyards. It is an edgy, round medium-bodied with a woody aroma and a velvety mouthfeel of ripe forest fruits. Food pairing suggestion: Herb crusted rack of spring lamb or leg of lamb. Purchase Stone Castle wine here. To learn about Stone Castle Winery by the Gecaj family, visit: https://stonecastlewine.com/ownerschoice/.

-Orfila 2020 Malbec from Mendoza, Argentina ($13) The well-balanced, approachable red wine is a blend of estate fruit from two Mendoza sub appellations, Lujan de Cuyo and Maipu. These are both high elevations and noted for the best Malbec grapes. Food pairing suggestion: Grilled Tri-Tip roast served with with grilled spring vegetables. Learn more about the wines of Argentina and Orfila Malbec, please visit: https://www.winesofargentina.org/en/wine/orfila-reserva-malbec.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the producers and Freeimages.com



From This Author - Marina Kennedy