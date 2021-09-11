SWEET CHICK Announces Menu Specials

Sweet Chick is the beloved Brooklyn-born restaurant known for their popular Chicken & Waffles with locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island City.

This month, Sweet Chick is launching multiple special menu items, featured alongside their signature crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Biscuits, creamy Mac n' Cheese, and more. Details on the specials include:

-Kashmiri Masala Fried Chicken with a Mango Waffle: Fried chicken coated in Floyd Cardoz Kashmiri Masala from Burlap and Barrel, and served with a mango waffle. This dish is in collaboration with Kalamata's Kitchen - the platform that teaches children about different cultures through the lens of food - who just released their children's book Kalamata's Kitchen. **Available through September 19 at Lower East Side.

-Boonkie Drumsticks & Sweet Corn Waffle: Sweet Chick's annual Harold Hunter Charity Special includes three drumsticks and a sweet corn waffle. With all proceeds donated to Harold Hunter Foundation, the Boonkie Drumsticks special is named after Harold's beloved dog Boonkie. **Available through September 30 at all locations.

-Crispy Fish Sandwich: Served on a Martin's Potato Roll with tarragon tarter, bread n' butter pickles, and lettuce. **Available through September 12 at all locations.

ABOUT Kalamatas Kitchen: Kalamata's Kitchen is a platform that teaches children about cultures through the lens of food. They released their children's book Kalamata's Kitchen in July 2021. The book, written by Kalamata's Kitchen co-founder and former Le Bernardin sommelier Sarah Thomas, and illustrated by Jo Kosmides Edwards, encourages children to approach food with their 'minds open, and forks ready', motivating an adventurous mind set not only with food choices, but everyday life experiences. Kalamata's Kitchen transports readers to destinations around the world without leaving their homes, while furthering the brand's mission of fostering a new generation of curious, courageous and compassionate eaters.

ABOUT Harold Hunter Foundation: For Harold Hunter, skateboarding goofy-footed around NYC and the world was his perfect way to spread his love and share his talent. Harold was born and raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and became one of New York City's most talented and respected skateboarders. The Harold Hunter Foundation is a non-profit, grassroots, skateboard community-based organization that provides support, opportunity, and advocacy for skateboarders in NYC and beyond.

For more information about Sweet Chick, locations and menus, please visit: https://www.sweetchick.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sweet Chick