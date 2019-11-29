SPRINKLES Presents Holiday 2019 Offerings

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

In this season of giving, Sprinkles is taking the hassle out of the holidays with the launch of their brand new, 2019 Red Box collection. Each deliciously curated assortment of treats features festive flavors and premium holiday packaging, so no need for wrapping just grab and go! The collection is available for pre-order now, so you pick the date and Sprinkles will do the rest. The Red Box collection is the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Check out the selections below and treat friends, family and co-workers to some luscious cupcakes at your next gathering or party.

Seasonal Dozen Box, $65

4 Christmas Cookie Cupcake, 4 Chocolate Peppermint, 4 Gingerbread

All of Sprinkles' Holiday favorites in one box

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Joy Dozen Box, $65

3 Chocolate Peppermint, 3 Red Velvet, 3 Christmas Cookie Cupcake, 3 Gingerbread

Sprinkle Joy with these seasonal favorites including the best selling Red Velvet

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Snowflake Dozen Box, $65

4 Red Velvet, 4 Dark Chocolate, 4 Vanilla

NEW! Limited Edition chocolate snowflakes are featured on a mix of Sprinkles' classic favorites

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Bake Box, $65

Includes 4 sesonal cupcakes, cookies, brownies and frosting shots

A seasonal twist on the curated bake box

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

24-Count Mini Cupcake Box, $65

Includes an assortment of mini holiday cupcakes

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Happy Holidays Dozen Box, $60

4 Red Velvet, 4 Dark Chocolate, 4 Vanilla

Adorned with a mix of festive decoration and chocolate curls

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Merry Christmas Box, $60

4 Red Velvet, 4 Dark Chocolate, 4 Vanilla

Adorned with a mix of festive decoration and chocolate curls

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

Happy Hanukkah Box, $60

4 Red Velvet, 4 Dark Chocolate, 4 Vanilla

Adorned with a mix of festive decoration and chocolate curls

Available for pickup and delivery from 12/2 - 12/25

*Premium Holiday packaging available for orders outside of the preset boxes for $12 while supplies last

For more information on Sprinkles, locations, and to order online, please visit: https://sprinkles.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sprinkles





