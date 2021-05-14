SERENDIPITY BRANDS Ice Cream Treat Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Just right for the warm weather, make yourself and the ice cream lovers in your life a tasty treat. To celebrate Serendipity x Warner Bros. newest flavors, Serendipity's Chef Joe Calderone is sharing scrumptious recipes featuring the new flavors for our readers to make at home.

Check out the Goonies themed "Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad! Mini Pies" and the Friends themed "Fizzy Friends Kahlua Ice Cream Float." These treats will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth while you binge watch your favorite shows and films.

Goonies - Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad! Mini Pies

Ingredients:

-4 Scoops of Serendipity Brands Goonies - Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad!

-4 - 5" pie plates

-1 box of sugar cones

-6 tablespoons melted butter

-¼ cup sugar

-Whipped cream

-Large Baby Ruth candy bar - keep refrigerated

-4 tablespoons of caramel sauce

Directions:

-Take 12 ice cream cones and crush the cones until crumbled

-Combine crumbled cones, butter and sugar in a bowl. Using a fork, mix ingredients until moist

-Put ¼ of the mixture into each pie plate

-Spread evenly and push down firmly on crumbs to create an even, firm crust

-Take the Baby Ruth bar from the refrigerator and chop into small chunks

-Place one 4oz scoop of Goonies- Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad! Ice Cream into each of the pie plates

-Using ½ of the chopped Baby Ruth bar, cover each of the scoops of ice cream with some of the chopped Baby Ruth Bar

-Top with whipped cream

-Sprinkle remaining ½ of Baby Ruth bar on top of the whipped cream of each pie

-Drizzle whipped cream with caramel sauce

Fizzy Friends Kahlua Ice Cream Float

Ingredients:

-1 large scoop of Serendipity Brands "Friends" ice cream

-1 shot (2 ounces) of Kahlua Coffee liqueur or any coffee liqueur

-2 tablespoons of melted chocolate or chocolate sauce

-6 oz of seltzer or club soda

Directions:

-Place a large scoop of ice cream into a 16oz. glass or glass mug

-Pour Kahlua over ice cream

-Drizzle chocolate sauce over ice cream and Kahlua

-Top with seltzer or club soda

-Add dessert spoon and straws

To learn more about Serendipity Brands ice creams, visit https://serendipitybrands.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity Brands