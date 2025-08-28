Review: Rosevale Cocktail Room for Theatergoers and Many More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rosevale Cocktail Room is a marvelous destination located in the heart of the Theater District at the Civilian Hotel on West 48th Street. Ascend the spiral staircase to the second floor where you’ll find an ideal venue to visit before the show for drinks, small plates or a full meal. And be sure to visit after the theatre for a wonderful cocktail experience as you wind down your night. The spacious bar, dining room, seasonal terrace, and their new Broadway show themed speakeasy, Blue Vault all offer excellent choices for seating. And the service couldn't be better.

We came by early on a Saturday evening just before seeing a show and had the pleasure of sitting in the intimate Blue Vault. There, guests are surrounded by fascinating Broadway memorabilia that includes never-before-seen set models of shows from the Great White Way, and rare, vintage photos of theater productions. Also included in the Vault’s stunning displays are costuming items like phantom’s mask from Phantom of the Opera; red boots from Kinky Boots; Elphaba’s hat from Wicked and so much more.

Rosevale Cocktail Room is from Carver Road Hospitality that also brings Emmy Squared Pizza, Starchild Rooftop, and CarverSteak to the city. The talented Beverage Director, Alex Kass has designed a unique selection of drinks. The "Hero's Journey" cocktail menu has 18 artisanal drinks cleverly named after key moments in a theater character's arc such as A Call to Adventure; Trials and Transformation; and Homecoming. The menu itself is an adventure to cocktail lovers. It is offered in the main Rosevale Cocktail Room and the Blue Vault.

Our cocktail choices were extraordinary. The Magical Tchothke is a distinctive lychee martini made with mezcal with a szechuan peppercorn and dragonfruit dust rim. Sit back and sip The Play, a beautifully balanced mix of straight rye whiskey, aged dark rum, golden falernum and bitters.

We opted to savor some “Encore Bites” to pair with our drinks. The light, crispy French Fry Trio is served with truffle aioli, garlic chili aioli, and cilantro green curry sauce. We loved their Crispy Artichokes accompanied by Green Goddess Sauce. And the Aracini with truffle dipping sauce are a house favorite. If you’re up for a full meal, menu items such as Chicken Milanese, Rigatoni a la Vodka, Cauliflower Steak and Slow Baked Salmon are available along with desserts. There’s also a pre-theatre menu served from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm featuring three tempting courses for $60.

And there’s more good news for our readers. Rosevale Cocktail Room has an impressive vermouth selection with over 100 labels. They also offer a daily martini happy hour with $15 martinis. Come by Thursday to Sunday to listen to live jazz.

Rosevale Cocktail Room really sets the mood for an exciting night! Whenever you are in the neighborhood, be sure to visit the Civilian’s rooftop bar, The Starchild Rooftop located on the 27th floor. It's the hotspot where you can enjoy great city views while indulging in classic cocktails, and bar snacks. The Starchild Room’s popular late night “Happier Hour” runs from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Rosevale Cocktail Room is located at 305 West 48th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10036. Visit NYC Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge | Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and follow them on social media @rosevalecocktailroom.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig for The Rockwell Group

