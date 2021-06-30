Ready to Drink Cocktails by DELOCE and Blue Point Spirits for Summer Fun

With July 4th just around the corner, DELOCE canned espresso martinis and Blue Point's canned cocktail offerings should be on your radar. They are ideal to take along wherever you are going or to serve at gatherings when everyone wants something refreshing.

DELOCE is a new contemporary canned cocktail brand that recently introduced their refreshing ready-made signature Espresso Martini. Need a boost for a summer beach bash, a round of golf or a barbecue? DELOCE was crafted to provide a refreshing double buzz to enjoy every summer adventure. Created with 100% cold-pressed arabica espresso and premium gluten-free vodka, DELOCE's Espresso Martini is also dairy-free and contains exclusively natural ingredients. A digitally native cocktail brand, they can be purchased online and in select stores.

Blue Point Spirits is the latest venture by Anheuser Busch's cult-favorite brand Blue Point Brewing. A line of ready-to-drink, gluten-free cocktails, each beverage combines all-natural fruit with vodka for a refreshing and balanced imbibing experience. This month, the brand is rolling out three varieties: Grapefruit Zinger, Razzle Dazzle, and Electric Lemonade - each sitting at 9.1 ABV to add an extra oomph of flavor. You may be thinking...another canned cocktail...and from a brewery? We promise, these are the real deal. The perfect balance of zippy and bubbly, Blue Point Spirits features premium ingredients such as grapefruit juice, spicy ginger, blueberries, lime, blue spirulina and more - offering an intense and nuanced flavor palate that you can't help but love. To infuse the natural juices of each Blue Point Spirits beverage, all you have to do is flip the can over once before cracking it open. It's so easy, and delicious, even the worst bartender of the bunch can do it and you'll think it's straight from your favorite tavern.

Blue Point LIIT (Long Island Iced Tea) is a delicious Hard Tea Seltzer, offered in lemon, mango, and raspberry lime flavors. The refreshing beverage is a highly crushable, gluten-free, sparkling 5% ABV drink featuring only 100% natural flavors, 110 calories, and just a hint of sweetness. LIIT is primed to become the official drink of day drinking so everyone can happily, colorfully and proudly #GetLIIT this summer 2021.

Photos: Courtesy of the Producers