ROOFTOP REDS in Brooklyn-Events to Know About

We're excited to share details on upcoming programming at Rooftop Reds, the world's first rooftop vineyard located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The 15,000 square foot space features colorful seating within nearly 200 grapevines, with string lights and spanning views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines.

Founder Devin Shomaker, along with partner TJ Provenzano and GM Irina Sargisova, have curated a robust programming calendar that represents Rooftop Reds' passion for maintaining a sustainable business, prioritizing eco-friendly sourcing practices, and emphasizing social responsibility efforts. Upcoming events include: 5/20 and 5/21: Farm Table & Vine, A Locally Sourced Five-Course Dinner - Point of the Bluff's

The Park Inn

is traveling from The Finger Lakes to host a special, five-course dinner ($125). Chef Dan Eaton, working with the organic

Glenn Scott Farm

, is preparing an eclectic dinner of reimagined European and American cuisine. An optional wine pairing will be available for purchase, as well as à la carte local wines, beers and other beverages. Each ticket is automatically entered into a raffle and the winner will receive a one-night stay for two at The Park Inn's luxury suite which includes a private wine tasting at the

Point of the Bluff Vineyards

!

6/11: National Rosé Day - From 12-3pm or 4-7pm, enjoy a special rosé fest complete with freshly shucked oysters from Brooklyn-based

Mothershuckers

! Tickets are $65 and include one flight of rosé wine (choose from six rosés), a 1/2 dozen freshly shucked oysters, one take-home bottle of Rooftop Reds Dry Rosé and one take-home mini bottle of Rooftop Reds Sparkling Rosé. Additional oysters will be available for purchase at the event along with exclusive rosé offerings by the glass or bottle.

Late Night Chocolate and Wine Tastings (Fridays and Saturdays, ongoing) - Beginning the first Friday in June, Rooftop Reds will be hosting chocolate truffle and wine tastings in partnership with

Milène Jardine Chocolatier

. Tickets are $50 for four pairings, including: 2020 Rooftop Reds Dry Rosé & Hibiscus Mint, Skin Contact Grüner Veltliner & Green Tea Sakura, 2019 Rooftop Reds Black Label Blaufränkisch & Guava Chili and 2020 Rooftop Reds Black Label Cabernet Franc & Dark Chocolate.

Pizza Wine Movie Nights (Thursday, ongoing) - Tickets are $25 and include two slices of pizza and popcorn. Wine is available for purchase. Summer screenings include cult classics like Hook, The Birdcage, Cocktail, among others. Tours + Tastings (Wednesdays, ongoing) - Tours & Tastings will be held every Wednesday at 7pm beginning May 18th through October. Ticket includes a guided tour of our vineyard by one of our experts and then four wine & cheese pairings from

Crown Finish Caves

, a cheese aging facility located in the former lagering tunnels of the Nassau Brewery, 30 feet below the ground in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

