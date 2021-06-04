ROOFTOP REDS Announces Summer Chef Pop Ups and Solar Powered Kitchen

Rooftop Reds, the world's first rooftop vineyard located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, launches its summer food programming from a diverse lineup of restaurants, chefs and culinary professionals. This summer, Rooftop Reds is also debuting its solar powered kitchen, an upgrade to their sustainability efforts that further pursues their goal of carbon neutrality. The 15,000 square foot space features colorful seating within nearly 200 grapevines, with string lights and expansive views of the Manhattan skyline.

Rooftop Reds produces nearly a dozen different wines, brings viticulture to the urban agriculture industry and is spearheading innovation in the New York wine space. In an effort to increase their renewable energy, Rooftop Reds has tapped fellow Brooklyn-based technology company Pvilion to install solar fabric installations on their pergola. This will allow Rooftop Reds' food and event programming, including weekly movie nights, to become primarily solar dependent for the height of the summer season.

Founder Devin Shomaker, along with partners TJ Provenzano and Clara Kann, have curated a group of food partners that share Rooftop Reds' passion for maintaining a sustainable business, prioritizing eco-friendly sourcing practices, and emphasizing social responsibility efforts. Partners include:

-Rosella: The East Village sushi restaurant that puts an emphasis on locally sourced, sustainable fish and seasonal ingredients. The team, who recently received rave reviews from The New York Times and New York Magazine, will serve special handrolls like Arctic Char and Avocado with Rosella Sauce as well as the Spicy Avocado.

-The Migrant Kitchen: Arab-Latin restaurant that provides meaningful opportunities for immigrants from chefs Nasser Jaber and Dan Dorado. The chef-duo will offer a selection of snacks and dips including Burrata with Grilled Peaches and Zaatar, Lamb Empanadas and House Made Hummus with Chimmichuri, as well as larger plates like Cauliflower Shawarma and Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, in addition to curating a seated multicourse dinner.

-Safar by Moosh: A journey into the Persian cultural experience, chef Behzad Jamshidi will serve items such as Carmelized Labneh, Lamb Tartare, and Spicy Pickles, benefiting displaced and traditionally disenfranchised restaurants.

-Chef Olly and Chef Cava: Award-winning, classically trained team who will serve a vegetable forward menu with seasonal produce from the Northeast

-Salem's Hour: New Orleans-inspired cajun cuisine and soul music

Rooftop Reds is open Wednesdays & Thursdays from 5pm-8pm, Fridays from 4pm-7pm and 8pm- 11pm, Saturdays from 12pm-3pm, 4pm-7pm, and 8pm-11pm, and Sundays from 12pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm. Reservations can be made on EventBrite. For the full schedule of events, running through the end of September, please visit www.rooftopreds.com and follow @rooftopreds on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rooftop Reds