RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES of Kentuckiana Raffling Flight of 5 Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons

Back by popular demand, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK) is raffling five Pappy bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle, which typically sells out quickly, has kicked off on Aug. 1.

Each ticket will be sold for $100 each and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit families who stay at the House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children. All programs and services are free of charge to families.

"These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families," said Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville. Abrams personally authenticated each bottle and recently appraised this raffle at $17,000. "This raffle has gained a cult following around the nation and I'm thrilled to help," he said.

The rmhck.org flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2020); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, lot b (2019); Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2020).

"We've chosen to sell 1,984 tickets to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors to families," said Hal Hedley, the organization's CEO.

Through the years, this raffle has made an enormous impact on the organization. RMHCK's Pappy raffle efforts have directly raised $825,000 for the organization since 2019, providing 7,638 nights of comfort for families who travel to Louisville for medical treatment for their children.

"When we sell 1,750 tickets, we will hit $1 million raised through our Pappy Raffle," said Hedley.

The flight will be raffled at 11am, EDT, Sept. 29. Winner does not have to be present. To purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3AYMdCU

More details can be found at PappyRaffle.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

Founded in 1984, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana (RMHCK) is a Louisville, KY nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that provides the home and support that allows families to stay together while they focus on the healing of their sick children at a critical time. In partnership with area medical facilities, RMHCK also operates Ronald McDonald Family Room Programs at Norton Children's Hospital, Frazier Rehab Institute and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital where local families can seek respite. All programs and services are free of charge to families.

In 2021, RMHCK served 992 families for a total of 11,860 nights lodging. For more information, visit rmhck.org or connect with us at @RMHCKentuckiana on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow on social media with hashtags: #MoreThanAHouse, #RMHCKPappy, #KeepingFamiliesClose

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana