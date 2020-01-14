ROLLN in the Flatiron Shares News for 1/16 and their Special Panda Onigiri

In honor of the shop's one-year anniversary, ROLLN, the handroll specialists in Flatiron, will be setting out to build The World's Largest Nigiri with 40+ lbs of salmon and rice on Thursday January 16th. After building the XL nigiri, they're inviting friends to see the finished masterpiece and enjoy bite-sized pieces from 3:00pm onward (they'll also be offering free bites to customers, until the sushi runs out).

ROLLN is also a kid-friendly sushi and they now have new, adorable panda onigiri. The Instagrammable rice pandas have found their home among seasonal hand rolls such as the warming Braised Pork Roll and crunchy Shrimp Tempura Roll (as well as classics like Salmon Avocado and Spicy Tuna), and are offered in the shop's new Bento Box, which features two panda onigiri, two hand rolls, seaweed salad, edamame, crab salad and inari.

ROLLN is located at 38 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010. Call them at 646.869.0826 or visit https://www.rollnco.com/,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ROLLN





