REKORDERLIG Premium Hard Cider Offers Refreshing Summer Recipes with their Vegan Ciders

Rekorderlig is the premium hard cider that is created in Vimmerby, Sweden and imported from Sweden. They are thrilled to announce that five of their flavors are now vegan.

Thanks to a new filtering process, vegans can indulge in one of Rekorderlig's refreshing, fruity ciders during the long summer days. There are five vegan flavors to choose from that include Pear, Wild Berries, Strawberry-Lime, Passionfruit, Mango-Raspberry.

Enjoy Rekorderlig poured over ice or check out these three recipes for zesty, fruity cocktails created by Nick Rini, Rekorderlig's Cocktail Ambassador. They are perfect for summertime sipping and come in take along cans that are great for picnics and beach outings.

Passion 75

1oz Gin

0.5oz Lemon Juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup

2 raspberries

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and strain into a flute and top with Rekorderlig Passionfruit.

Garnish: lemon twist and raspberry

Jalisco Pear

1oz Reposado Tequila

4 Dashes Cardamom

0.5oz Lime Juice

0.25oz Simple Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Top with Rekorderlig Pear.

Garnish: Bosc Pear skewer

Spicy Swede

1oz Light Rum

0.5oz Orange Juice

0.5oz Cranberry Juice

0.5oz Pineapple Juice

4 Dashes Chili Tincture

Method: Build in a Collins glass and top with Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry. Stir to combine

Garnish: lemon twist and raspberry

For more information on Rekorderlig Cider, please visit: http://www.rekorderlig.com/us.

Photo Credit: Jessica Nash





