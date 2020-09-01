REFRESHING COCKTAIL RECIPES-Cheers to the Labor Day Weekend

FROZEN COCKTAIL Recipes

This summer is shaping out to be an unforgettable one for so many reasons. Frozen drinks can help our readers enjoy a sense of escape and adventure to top off the season. With the approaching Labor Day weekend, it's a great time to get out your blender and mix some delightful, drinks.

Blended cocktails are not only easy to make, but refreshing little works of art. Liz Peik of Rusty's Bar and Grill, Lacy Williams of 6's & 7's, and Aliz Meszesi, the Bartender at Committee Boston are sharing original, creative recipes and also some comments about their drinks.

We suggest that you stock up on the best spirits and ingredients to make four fabulous drinks. The cocktails use Diplomático Planas, Broken Shed Vodka, and Sapporo Premium. have included purchase links as well.

LaGuardia Layover - Courtesy of Lacy Williams, Lead Cocktail Creature of 6s & 7s

Ingredients:

-1 oz Diplomático Planas {purchase here}

-75 oz Dolin Rouge

-50 oz Dolin Dry

-1 oz Cold Pressed Pineapple Juice

-1 oz Liquid Alchemist Orgeat

-(.50 oz Floater of Diplomático Mantuano if ya feeling fancy)

Method: Stir together all ingredients except for Orgeat, then place into a blender with desired amount of ice. Pour into a rocks glass, add in Orgeat, and top with Mantuano floater.

Lacy Williams commented, "I knew that I could have fun making this classic into a fantastic frozen, given all of the great Diplomático expressions. I used Diplomático Planas, Dolin Dry and Rouge Vermouth, and blended them with that sweet fresh cold pressed pineapple juice. I rounded it all together using Liquid Alchemist Orgeat, making this unsung cocktail queen into a bad & boozy frozen queen! Finish with a floater of Mantuano to really give this queen her crown!"

Peaches and Dream - Courtesy of Liz Peik, Bar Manager of Rusty's Bar and Grill

Ingredients:

-2 oz Broken Shed Vodka {purchase here}

-3/4 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

-1 pitted Peach

-4 oz Vanilla Greek Yogurt

-2 dashes Cardamom Bitters

-1 cup Ice

Method: Add ingredients to the blender and mix on high until contents have whirled smoothly (approx 15-20 seconds). Pour into your favorite glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and a mint sprig.



Liz Peik talked about her choice of vodka. "Broken Shed Vodka is my go-to for blended cocktails. Distilled from New Zealand's pristine waters and Cow's whey, it's naturally creamy mouthfeel and crisp finish make for the perfect complement to my Peaches and Dream."

Sapporo Slushie

-10 ounces of Sapporo Premium {purchase here}

-1 ounce of lemon juice

-¾ ounce of orange liqueur

-¼ ounce of grapefruit juice

Method: Stir together all ingredients to mix thoroughly, then portion into ice cube tray. Place the tray in your freezer for at least an hour. When frozen, release the cubes into a blender. Blend the ice cubes to a smooth consistency. Pour into a glass and serve with a straw.

Hurricane Sorbet - Courtesy of Aliz Meszesi, Bartender at Committee Boston

-1.5 oz Diplomatico Planas {purchase here}

-1.5 oz Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva {purchase here}

-10 oz frozen sorbet

-13 oz footed beer glass

Method: Add ingredients to the blender and mix on high until contents have whirled to a smoothly consistency (approx 15-20 seconds). Garnish with maraschino cherry drizzle & mint tops.



Aliz Meszesi spoke about his cocktail creation. "The classic Hurricane is an intense tropical cocktail with lots of sugar and fruit explosion, so I opted for a "healthier" version, using agave instead of simple syrup, fresh oranges instead of orange juice, and replaced the grenadine with maraschino cherry juice, which acts as a garnish as well. Incredibly tasty and dangerous, blending perfectly with the notes of toffee and grass of the Diplomatico Planas, and the fudgy tropical notes of the Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Mixologists and Brands

