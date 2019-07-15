FOOD & WINE
Photo Coverage: SAFFRON ROAD for Fine Foods and Fresh Flavors

Jul. 15, 2019  

Saffron Road well known for their Frozen Entrees, Frozen Bowls, Chicken Nuggets, Naan, Hors d'Oeuvres, Broths, Simmer Sauces, Crunchy Chickpeas, Baked Lentil Chips, ChickBean Crisps, and Lentil Crackers. Customers love these products and there are a lot of reasons why. The brand celebrates cuisine from around the world with authentic, delicious flavors.

Saffron Road is the culmination of Founder Adnan Durrani's life's work. The natural food pioneer envisioned a halal food brand that also embodied ethical consumerism: organic ingredients with no GMOs, no artificial ingredients, and no antibiotics.

And now, Saffron Road has added four new items to their line of delicious frozen meals. They include Vegetable Biryani, Coconut Curry Chicken with Basmati Rice, Madras Curry & Chicken Meatballs with Basmati Rice, and Thai Style Green Curry with Chicken.

For more information, recipes, and where to purchase, please visit: https://saffronroad.com/.

Check out some of the photos of Saffron Road's fine products.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saffron Road

