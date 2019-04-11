OCEAN SPRAY PINK Â– A Refreshing Cranberry Juice

Contrary to popular belief, not all cranberries are red! In fact, many cranberries, depending on the amount of sun exposure and temperature, remain a beautiful, blushing pink color. This year, Ocean Spray harvested their pink cranberries and launched "PINK" a cranberry juice blend with a light, crisp and refreshing taste. Made with real fruit juice, it is an excellent source of Vitamin C. PINK has no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and it is only 100 calories per serving.

5% of sales of PINK up to $250,000 in the United States and Canada is being donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to support Breast Cancer Awareness and Ocean Spray is approaching this goal. For Mother's Day, the company wants to celebrate and toast all Women.

From a PINK Crush and Hot PINK Margarita to a mocktail like the PINK Cranberry Smoothie, Ocean Spray PINK Cranberry Juice works wonderfully for Mother's Day brunch recipes.

PINK is available in grocery stores and retailers that include Walmart and Target & Amazon. For more information, please visit the Ocean Spray web site: https://www.oceanspray.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ocean Spray