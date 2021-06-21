News from THE PANDERING PIG in Upper Manhattan

The Pandering Pig is one of the best-kept secrets in Upper Manhattan, plating up thoughtfully and locally sourced, inventive dishes using Northern Californian flavors with classic French techniques. And The Pandering Pig was recently honored at the In The Heights premiere as Lin-Manuel Miranda is a regular patron.

Executive Chef-Owner Nicole O'Brien and her husband Wine Director Senator O'Brien have coined this refreshing cuisine as "FreNoCal," meaning Sonoma-influenced French Northern Californian cuisine.

Nicole is a passionate, expert chef whose menu is a labor of love offering an array of deeply flavored dishes, rich with Californian wine and seasonal vegetables. Appetizers include deceivingly simple Fig and Olive Tapenade served with a creamed goat cheese for the perfect blend of sweet, tangy and spicy and a Pate Board of chicken liver mousse, duck rillettes and charcuterie served with brandied cherries, dried fruit, nuts and toasts. Her signature dish, the Coq au Vin features free-range chicken cooked with cremini mushrooms and roasted carrots in red wine and brandy, served over creamy polenta and topped with melted blue cheese and thyme. Chef Nicole has pulled from her most popular menu selections to create a $65 prix fixe four course menu, which is available on Fridays and Saturdays from 5PM-10PM. Menu items change weekly based on seasonal ingredients and market availability.

New Beer Garden: Opened on May 25, 2021, for those who wish to enjoy the warm weather and outdoor atmosphere, this quaint outdoor space can seat up to 15 people and will operate Tuesday-Thursday 4PM-9PM and Sunday 12PM-9PM. Guests will find an extensive artisanal beer list with selections including La Chouffe golden ale from Belgium, Bells Oberon summer wheat beer from Michigan, and Rogue Dead Guy Walking Ale from Oregon. All craft beers are offered on tap by the glass or by the growler.

Beverage Program: Distinctive and expertly curated, the rotating beverage program developed by Senator O'Brien takes one on an adventure from France to the Northeast and Northern California with a few stops along the way and. The Pandering Pig's extensive French and American wine list are from small producers, most natural, bio-dynamic and sustainable wines. Also offered is an array of hard-to-find liquors including Single Malt Scotch from France, Rye from Michigan and Bourbon from Sonoma California. Ciders are from Normandie and New York state. A non-alcoholic beverage highlight is Abita root beer, served freshly on tap.

The restaurant is easily accessed on the A line train. The Pandering Pig is a great destination for weekend dining while visiting Tyron Park-for history buffs-or The Cloisters.

The Pandering Pig is located at 209 Pinehurst Ave., New York, NY 10033. Visit https://www.thepanderingpig.com/ and call them at 212.781.3124.

Photo Credit: Jason Greenspan