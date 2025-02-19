New Opening: Jeong Yuk Jeom Comes to Koreatown in NYC

Beloved Korean Barbecue restaurant Jeong Yuk Jeom brings its renowned prime-grade and aged beef to New York City’s Koreatown at 44 W 32nd Street, Unit 2. Jeong Yuk Jeom (meaning “butcher shop”) comes from restaurateur and brother duo Jaeyong and Andrew Son, whose original Los Angeles location has gained a cult following as a top destination for Korean barbecue known for high quality cuts. Offering a dynamic dining experience, Jeong Yuk Jeom is a bi-level space with a standing bar and neon-lined meat case downstairs and expansive dining room and semi-private dining room upstairs. With 140-seats, the space is connected by a staircase wrapped in LED screens showcasing music videos.

The BBQ selection showcases a variety of premium-grade meats and seafood, offered à la carte or in “Platters”, perfect for groups of two to six. The extensive selection of beef cuts include Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk, American Wagyu Ribeye, Prime Dry Aged Ribeye, and A5 NY Strip, which are accompanied by pickled vegetables, herbs, lettuce wraps, and condiments ranging from savory sauces to fine salts. The menu also offers signature dishes and Korean classics, such as Wagyu Beef Tartare Sushi, Yuzu Tomato Burrata, Braised Black Cod and a selection of traditional Korean stews.

The beverage menu boasts Suntory-exclusive highballs, draft beer, expertly crafted blends of top-shelf spirits and sophisticated cocktails. The Korean Modern Spirit selection is tailored to the premium meats by Korea's only Master Sommelier, Kyungmoon Kim. The ingredient forward cocktail list is inspired by the seasons, with cocktails like Summer with Patron Silver, Triple Sec and lime; Fall with Bacardi Silver Rum, simple syrup, mint and orange bitter; and Winter with Grey Goose vodka, ginger beer and lime.

Brothers Jaeyong and Andrew Son began their restaurant careers 20 years ago, inspired by their parents, who operated Korean barbecue restaurants in Korea. After immigrating from South Korea, the Sons built a diverse restaurant portfolio, including Rolling Rice in Rosemead, California, Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong in New York and New Jersey, and Shabu House in Fort Lee, New Jersey, among others.

Guests are immersed in a dynamic atmosphere, greeted by a refined bar, a sleek, neon-lit meat case, and an intimate dining space. A striking staircase wrapped in LED screens, pulsating with music videos, leads to the second floor, heightening anticipation for the bold flavors and energy that define the experience.The bi-level space blends Korean modernism with a hip, industrial aesthetic. The second floor dining room features rows of plush banquettes, each adorned with sleek charcoal setups for grilling in the middle. Located on the second floor, the semi-private dining area seats 10 guests.

Jeong Yuk Jeom is open for lunch and dinner daily, from 11:30AM-12:00AM on Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 AM-2:00AM on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are available via Resy. For more information, visit www.jeongyukjeom.com and follow @jeongyukjeomnyc.

Photo Credit: Melissa Hom