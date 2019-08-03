NY COUNTRY SWAG Debuts Manhattan by Sail: Country Edition on Friday 8/9

Calling all country music fans and boat lovers alike! Next Friday, August 9th, NY Country Swag , NYC's #1 country music, lifestyle and media brand is debuting Manhattan by Sail: Country Edition. Enjoy a live, acoustic performance by hockey player-turned musician Rob Bellamy as you sail around the Isle of Manhattan. Kick off the weekend by taking in sweeping, breathtaking views of the city's skyline, live music, and two hours of unlimited beer and wine.

The NY Country Swag Manhattan by Sail event will take place on the authentic Clipper City Tall Ship, currently docked in Battery Park. The boat is scheduled to set sail at 9:30 p.m. and cruise until 11:30 p.m. on August 9th, 2019. Directions to the location of the dock location for the Clipper City Tall Ship can be found by visiting https://www.manhattanbysail.com/Information/Directions/Directions-to-the-Clipper-City/.

Tickets for Manhattan by Sail: Country Edition are $79 per Adult and include access to the event and 2 hours of Unlimited Beer and Wine aboard the boat. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.manhattanbysail.com/reservations/buy-tickets/Country-Sail/10021423/. You can use the code "Country19" for 20% off.

Manhattan by Sail offers unique opportunities to sail the NYC Harbor. Themed boat tours include exclusive wine tasting sails, craft beer tasting, delicous dinner cruises and even adult themed cruises that includes their burlesque sail. Friends and families enjoy these delightful cruises. Their ships include Clipper City at The Battery and Shearwater at North Cove. For more information, visit https://www.manhattanbysail.com/.

For more information on NY Country Swag, please visit https://nycountryswag.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Manhattan by Sail and NY Country Swag





