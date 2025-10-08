NJ Night on Broadway 10/22 with Discounted Shows and Meals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By now, you may have heard about the new initiative presented by The Broadway League that gives New Jerseyans a great opportunity to see a Broadway production at a fantastic price. On Wednesday, October 22 Garden State residents can attend a top show at a deep discount. Buy one and get one for $17.87. The price commemorates the historical year of 1787 when New Jersey became the third state in the union.

Just a few of the shows you can see include Liberation, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, Chicago and more. And while you’re in the Broadway neighborhood, why not enjoy a meal that will make your day or evening out an even greater experience. Some of the restaurants in the Theater District that are offering discounts include Carnegie Diner & Café, Hard Rock Café, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Palermo, Pulperia, Planet Hollywood, and others.

Even better, make the excursion easy. NJ Transit is offering a buy-one, get-one free ticket for train or bus travel. Both Penn Station and Port Authority Bus Station are very close to the Theater District. This special offer is available through the NJ Transit App.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit New Jersey Night on Broadway - Broadway.org - Presented by The Broadway League.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy