NEW AND NOTEWORTHY in NYC

There are new openings and exciting new special events that will thrill New Yorkers and guests of the city. You may be looking for a pre-theatre meal, drinks after the show, or just a great spot to kick back and relax. Check out these 12 go-to spots!

Motek (928 Broadway) the beloved Miami-born Mediterranean restaurant, has expanded to New York City with its first location debuting in the Flatiron District. This new outpost with it’s beautiful ambiance brings Motek’s vibrant, kosher-style, and seed oil-free cooking to a new audience. A South Florida favorite, Motek has grown to seven popular locations. Under the Happy Corner Hospitality umbrella, Motek is renowned for its vibrant, kosher-style cuisine and warm ambiance. The restaurant draws Eastern Mediterranean inspiration, merging bold flavors with family-rooted hospitality. We attended the VIP opening and were thrilled by the food, drink, service and welcoming atmosphere.

Slicehaus (30 Carmine Street in the West Village) The eatery is a classic New York-style pizzeria. From hospitality veteran Enrico Proietti, master pizzaiolo Agostino Cangiano, and entrepreneur Tatiana Revox, Slicehaus features crisp, airy slices made with high-integrity ingredients like bromate and bleach-free flour and cold-pressed olive oil flown in weekly from Italy. Designed to be more than just a slice shop, Slicehaus provides a lively and welcoming experience complete with an open kitchen and curated playlist of house and 90s hip hop music.

Muse New York presents Little Opus(130 West 46th Street) As part of this bold new era, the hotel proudly introduces Little Opus—a stylish all-day dining venue nestled just off the lobby. Infused with relaxed elegance and a hint of Times Square’s signature sparkle, Little Opus promises a dynamic culinary experience with a rotating menu of seasonal bites, inventive cocktails, and an expertly curated craft coffee program. Mornings come alive with a vibrant breakfast offering designed to energize the day. With its sophisticated yet approachable ambiance, Little Opus is set to become a lively gathering spot for both hotel guests and locals, where every visit feels like a new discovery.

Arvine (19 Greenwich Avenue) This new modern, casual restaurant has a focus on vibrant American cuisine, innovative drinks, and top-tier hospitality. Owned and conceived by Adrien Falcon originally from the Savoie region of France, Arvine offers an extensive wine list with rare finds and a deep by the glass section. Chef/Partner Joe Anthony honed his craft at top South Florida kitchens before moving to NYC in 2009. It’s a space where sophistication meets laid-back charm—perfect for intimate dinners, lively cocktails with friends, or social gatherings.

Pulpería Latin Mediterranean Kitchen (338 West 46th Street) Newly opened on Restaurant Row, the restaurant serves the flavors of Latin America with Mediterranean touches by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity for re-imagining dishes. The menu offers small plates, paellas, and unique larger fare designed for sharing and an extensive cocktail list, all served with the warm hospitality and fun that the Latin culture brings to dining. Located conveniently close to Times Square and the Theater District, Restaurant Row is an ideal destination for tourists, the pre-and post-theater crowd, and Hell’s Kitchen residents.

Narkara (5 East 17th Street in Union Square) This new Thai restaurant opening is from the team behind THEP Thai. It is one of the first restaurants in New York to focus exclusively on the rarely seen flavors and techniques of Northern and Northeastern Thailand. The menu, led by Chef Sakdiphat Mokkasak highlights bold, herbaceous, and fermentation-driven dishes rooted in regional tradition. The bar program reimagines classic cocktails with Thai botanicals and are designed to pair with the food.

Prime No. 7 ( 3419 Steinway St. in Astoria) It is the first and only Korean BBQ restaurant in the area, and second location for the brand, with the original location in Mahwah, New Jersey. The 130-seat dining room features a variety of banquet and table seating, dim lighting, deep grey and burnt orange hues, and photo-worthy moments, with a DJ booth for live weekend sets that turn dinner into a high-energy event. Prime No. 7 reimagines Korean BBQ as a destination for gathering, celebrating, and creating moments worth capturing. The menu offers an all-you-can-eat experience, pairing Korean BBQ favorites alongside fresh sushi offerings.

The Argyle (326 7th Avenue. Lower Level) This new cocktail lounge from the team behind Markette, the modern European and Caribbean restaurant that opened earlier this summer. From partners Chef India Dorisand Alex Pfaffenbach, The Argyle is located below Markette, and features an innovative, nostalgia inspired cocktail program from Bar Director Chris Figueroa and a Caribbean-influenced food menu of elevated sandwiches and small bites. Designed by Fogarty Finger, the 50-seat space boasts lounge seating – including custom banquettes with patterned couches and tropical-inspired upholstered chairs – centered around a marble bar with red-hued bar stools, and a dramatic gold recessed ceiling above.

Rosa Mexicana (44 W 63rd Street, 2nd Floor) After more than 25 years in its original Lincoln Center location, Rosa Mexicano is stepping into a bold new era, relocating just around the corner to a stunning new home inside the iconic Empire Hotel. The restaurant has a vibrant, expansive and modern space, designed to honor both Mexican artistry and the Upper West Side neighborhood. Guests can expect the same delicious food and exciting beverage program that defines Rosa Mexicana.

Miriam (140 7th Avenue and Lexington Avenue) The beloved Brooklyn-born restaurant known for its blockbuster brunches and warm neighborhood spirit, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a bold expansion: two new Manhattan locations. On September 10th, Miriam West Village officially opened its doors at 140 Seventh Avenue South. The Upper East Side will soon welcome Miriam to Lexington Avenue, extending Chef/Owner Rafael “Rafi” Hasid’s Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors to two of the city’s most iconic and distinctive neighborhoods.

The Django (2 Avenue of the Americas at the Roxy Hotel) Spend your Sunday afternoon beneath the vaulted brick ceilings of Tribeca’s subterranean jazz club inspired by the boîtes of Paris. The new Sunday Matinee invites you in from 2–5 p.m. for world-class live jazz paired with an indulgent menu. Savor a decadent Lobster Omelet, a rich Smoked Duck Club, or the signature Bucatini Cacio e Pepe, all while the city’s finest Jazz musicians set the tone. With a $25 cover it is the perfect escape from the everyday.

Starchild Rooftop (305 West 48th Street at the Civilian Hotel) The rooftop bar and late-night lounge has panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline in the heart of the Theater District., Starchild will be hosting programming and events throughout the month of September including their signature late-night “Happier Hour” that takes place from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Starchild Rooftop offers classic cocktails, craveable bar snacks, and is a known hot spot for Broadway stars with late-night DJ sets and special guest artists.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Motek in the Flatiron