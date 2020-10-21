Master Mixologist: Kiowa Bryan-National Brand Manager for SPIRIBAM RUM

SPIRIBAM RUM

Kiowa Bryan originally hails from Vermont where she took her first job in hospitality over 20 years ago. It was in Los Angeles, while behind the bar at The Eveleigh, that she first tasted a Ti'Punch and realized her intended career path advocating for the education of all things Rhum Agricole and French Caribbean. She was the first ambassador of Rhum Agricole in the United States and she currently is in her sixth year as National Brand Manager for Spiribam Fine R(h)um Specialists. In her spare time you can find her belting Christmas carols far into February, reading the latest politician's biography, or watching Yankees baseball while snuggling her dog, Martinique Warrilow McFly.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Kiowa Bryan for our "Master Mixologist" feature and she shared some special recipes for our readers.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

While I started bartending too many years ago, at the age of 18, I really didn't become enthralled in the craft cocktail culture until 2010 upon opening SoHo House in Los Angeles.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I really enjoy the seasonality of cocktails. Living in Los Angeles, we don't really have seasons - something I'm not complaining about - but it makes embracing the various flavors of the seasons that much more necessary. I especially love the rich, spicy flavors of fall such as winter baking spices, apples, and pears.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

I have always loved introducing bar guests to new experiences based on their preferences. As someone whom teaches people about rum for a living, there is often a parallel with another spirit they prefer - such as introducing a tequila drinker to a rhum blanc from Martinique or a Scotch drinker to an older blended rum from Saint Lucia.

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

I love a good ol' Martini - but with French rhum blanc and a lemon twist. It's simple, dry, herbatious, and pairs nicely with food.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

Saint Lucia is the home of spiced rum and every family has a distinct recipe that they make at home with the cornucopia of local spices that are available. I love to experiment with my own spiced rums - making an infusion of rum, cinnamon, mace, cloves, raisins, citrus peels, and a touch of cinchona tree bark for bitterness.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

My favorite cocktails are always twists on a classic one. Here are two of my favorites:

Martini(que)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Martinique Rhum Blanc

.5 oz fino sherry

.5 oz dry vermouth

.5 oz blanc vermouth

1 barspoon Suze

Method: Stir with ice and strain into stemmed cocktail glass. Express and garnish with lemon peel.

Junge Oiseau (pronounced wah-so)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Martinique Rhum (blanc or aged)

1 oz Mahina Coco liqueur

.75 oz Campari

1.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz fresh lime juice

Method: Shake with ice and dump into tall glass. Pineapple juice should make cocktail nice and frothy. Garnish with pineapple frond.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

I love the above "Martini(que)" recipe with oysters or a traditional Martinique aperitif the Ti'Punch. Usually paired with accras (fried fish fritters), this traditional French Caribbean cocktail is as simple as they come. Cut a quarter size piece of lime off the side of the fruit and squeeze into a glass. Add ½ tsp of sugar - or a bar spoon of sugarcane syrup if you can find it. Finally add about 2 oz of rum and swizzle - or stir. In the Caribbean it's served room temperature with no ice but one cube is acceptable in my book.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Spiribam Fine Rum Specialists represents, markets, and distributes, fine Caribbean rums from Martinique and Saint Lucia. With our diverse portfolio of great rum brands and passionate team of beverage professionals, we are recognized as one of the world's leading authorities of rum in the spirits industry.

You can follow Kiowa on Instagram @rhummuffin.

For more information about Spiribam Fine Rum Specialists and their brands, please visit: https://spiribam.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kiowa Bryan

