Master Mixologist: Diego Guzman Fernandez of BLACK BARN RESTAURANT in the Flatiron

A born and bred New Yorker, Diego Guzman Fernandez has worked his way up the ladder from the back of the bar to now being the Beverage Director and Lead Mixologist at Black Barn Restaurant. Along the way, he spent time working for leading establishments including Freeman's Restaurant, Tacombi and Apotheke Bar. Within his role at Black Barn, he collaborates with Chef John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler to create inventive cocktail programs driven by seasonal ingredients to pair with its farm to table fare and create an immersive dining experience.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Diego Guzman about his career and Black Barn Restaurant in the Flatiron.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

Following many years of working in the restaurant industry, I got my first break at Freemans restaurant in 2012 after a barback didn't show up to work one day. I was good friends with the bartender who asked me if I could help him throughout his shift. By the end of the night after spending the day with him and seeing him work the bar top and service well, I became enamored with the profession and wanted to learn all the tools to become a bartender and learn their super powers.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Automated cocktail Shakers! After many years shaking drinks, and the toll that shaking well can take on your elbows and rotator cuffs, it's something I've been looking to at least to ease some of the cocktail shaking process. I'm still looking for a machine that's efficient and functional for cocktail service.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Here at Black Barn, having seasonal ingredients to play around with is a dream come true! It encourages me to play around with the ingredients to come up with creative, ingredient-forward cocktails that will help continue to push the cocktail culture forward.

Guests on the other hand, they bring spontaneity because when you interact with customers it's sometimes a game of figuring out what they want and trying to come up with the right drink they will enjoy. When a customer enjoys a cocktail I've made especially for them, it's the most rewarding feeling.

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

Vodka dirty martinis are my go to because they help you get a nice buzz going to enjoy your surroundings, but are designed to sip slowly so I enjoy it when I'm entertaining while out. Not to mention, the no added sugars help you avoid, as best as possible, those bad hangovers. Martinis in general are meant to do 2 things. With gin, they open a lot of aromatics and with vodka, a range of subtle flavors.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

Right now, lemongrass is my favorite ingredient because in gin it opens up the aromatics in the spirit and in vodka it creates a multitude of subtle flavors. I personally like to use these infusions to create spirit-forward cocktails or refreshing spring/summer spirits. While mixing these ingredients and infusions I like to make spirit forward cocktails or refreshing summer spirits.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

A current cocktail on our Menu that I'm very proud of is the Ranch water that has Cilantro Pineapple Suze, a gentian root liquor, Sage infused Gin with a splash of agave and Lemon juice. Served up in a coup. Ihis cocktail brings fresh fruit purees and a sage gin infusion that gives layers of flavor in an elegant presentation.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

A glass of single malt scotch and a dried aged steak are my favorite food pairing . The flavors brought out from the steak by the scotch are unmatched.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Black Barn is a very special place. Chef/Owner John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler have a great concept based on farm to table and seasonality. They take classic dishes and implement high end cooking techniques and presentations. I work alongside them utilizing similar philosophies and great products to create our bar menu each season and elevates our bar program to another level.

Black Barn Restaurant is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For more information, please visit https://blackbarnrestaurant.com/.

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld. We had the pleasure of visiting the restaurant and look forward to telling our readers more about their wonderful cuisine and beverage program.

