Make a Festive SANGRIA with Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé
FESTIVE SANGRIA
As winter winter evenings and festive celebrations draw closer and closer, nothing screams holiday cheer quite like beautiful Sangria! Passoã, the world's #1 passion fruit liqueur, and Notorious Pink Rosé have teamed up to bring you the ultimate "Holiday Sangria Kit."
Made in a distillery in France with real passion fruit juice from Brazil, Passoã boasts a few passport stamps with each sip for those with interrupted holiday travel plans. At just 20% ABV, Passoã is a low ABV escape from the same old cocktail. When paired with Notorious Pink Rosé, it'll be as though you are on a holiday vacation in your very own home.
Simply purchase Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé for a terrific Sangria base and add your favorite fruits. Here's the recipe for an ultimate treat for family and friends! Check out this easy recipe that is sure to please!
Passoã x Notorious Pink Rosé Holiday Sangria
Ingredients:
-1 part Passoã
-2 parts Notorious Pink Rosé
-Fresh oranges, berries, and your favorite fruits
Method: Mix over ice in a pitcher. Don't have a pitcher? No problem. Use whatever you have at hand, as long as it's big.
Look for Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé at wine and sprit retailers in your area.
Photo Credit: Gabriella Pryor