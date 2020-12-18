Make a Festive SANGRIA with Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé

As winter winter evenings and festive celebrations draw closer and closer, nothing screams holiday cheer quite like beautiful Sangria! Passoã, the world's #1 passion fruit liqueur, and Notorious Pink Rosé have teamed up to bring you the ultimate "Holiday Sangria Kit."

Made in a distillery in France with real passion fruit juice from Brazil, Passoã boasts a few passport stamps with each sip for those with interrupted holiday travel plans. At just 20% ABV, Passoã is a low ABV escape from the same old cocktail. When paired with Notorious Pink Rosé, it'll be as though you are on a holiday vacation in your very own home.

Simply purchase Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé for a terrific Sangria base and add your favorite fruits. Here's the recipe for an ultimate treat for family and friends! Check out this easy recipe that is sure to please!

Passoã x Notorious Pink Rosé Holiday Sangria

Ingredients:

-1 part Passoã

-2 parts Notorious Pink Rosé

-Fresh oranges, berries, and your favorite fruits

Method: Mix over ice in a pitcher. Don't have a pitcher? No problem. Use whatever you have at hand, as long as it's big.

Look for Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé at wine and sprit retailers in your area.

Photo Credit: Gabriella Pryor