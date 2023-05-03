MOYNIHAN FOOD HALL for Kentucky Derby Saturday

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday and if you're looking for a great idea for celebrating this year, THE PENN DISTRICT is the place to be for cocktail specials, dancing, and watching the first of the Triple Crown races.

Named "New York's Hottest Club", The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall is offering Kentucky Derby specials for guests to enjoy.

Check out what is happening on the big race day, Saturday, May 6!

-Guests can sit back with an Old Forester Mint Julep in their own souvenir cup and watch the big race on The Bar's giant screens.

-Pair the Mint Juleps with some delicious Loaded Fries from Jacob's Pickles and you're celebrating the Derby like a real Southerner.

-DJ's keep the party going all day and night.

To learn more about Moynihan Food Hall, please visit https://www.moynihanfoodhall.com/.

Photo Credit: HPH NYC