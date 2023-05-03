Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOYNIHAN FOOD HALL for Kentucky Derby Saturday

MOYNIHAN FOOD HALL for Kentucky Derby Saturday

May. 03, 2023  
MOYNIHAN FOOD HALL for Kentucky Derby Saturday

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday and if you're looking for a great idea for celebrating this year, THE PENN DISTRICT is the place to be for cocktail specials, dancing, and watching the first of the Triple Crown races.

Named "New York's Hottest Club", The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall is offering Kentucky Derby specials for guests to enjoy.

Check out what is happening on the big race day, Saturday, May 6!

-Guests can sit back with an Old Forester Mint Julep in their own souvenir cup and watch the big race on The Bar's giant screens.

-Pair the Mint Juleps with some delicious Loaded Fries from Jacob's Pickles and you're celebrating the Derby like a real Southerner.

-DJ's keep the party going all day and night.

To learn more about Moynihan Food Hall, please visit https://www.moynihanfoodhall.com/.

Photo Credit: HPH NYC



HERE IN MANHATTAN Guide Book is Fascinating-Explore the City You Love Photo
HERE IN MANHATTAN Guide Book is Fascinating-Explore the City You Love
The forthcoming hardcover book 'Here in Manhattan: A site-by-site guide to the history of the world's greatest city' by Tom Begnal is set for release on May 30, 2023.
TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation Photo
TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we wanted to share details from Tacombi and their fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation.
JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and Drink Photo
JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and Drink
Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side will provide an authentic and convivial location for watching the historic coronation of King Charles III.
CITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and Tacos Photo
CITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and Tacos
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, when you purchase a Don Londres tequila cocktail at Market Bar at CITIZENS Food Hall located at 398 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan West, you'll receive a free taco courtesy of Tastemade Me Tacos.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi FoundationTACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation
May 3, 2023

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we wanted to share details from Tacombi and their fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation.
HERE IN MANHATTAN Guide Book is Fascinating-Explore the City You LoveHERE IN MANHATTAN Guide Book is Fascinating-Explore the City You Love
May 3, 2023

The forthcoming hardcover book 'Here in Manhattan: A site-by-site guide to the history of the world's greatest city' by Tom Begnal is set for release on May 30, 2023.
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve GuttenbergREVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg
May 2, 2023

'Tales from the Guttenberg Bible' is now on stage at George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a must-see show starring Steve Guttenberg who recounts his incredible journey as a movie star.
JONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and DrinkJONES WOOD FOUNDRY on the UES Presents Coronation Celebrations with Food and Drink
May 2, 2023

Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side will provide an authentic and convivial location for watching the historic coronation of King Charles III.
CITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and TacosCITIZENS Food Hall on 10th Avenue for Cinco de Mayo Drinks and Tacos
April 30, 2023

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, when you purchase a Don Londres tequila cocktail at Market Bar at CITIZENS Food Hall located at 398 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan West, you'll receive a free taco courtesy of Tastemade Me Tacos.
share