MIONETTO â€“ Cheers to Warm Weather and Good Times

Mionetto, the fine Italian Prosecco, has long been prized as an excellent bubbly wine. This is an ideal time to pop the cork and say "cheers" to the warmer weather and good times. Whether you are having a virtual toast, pairing wine with your favorite meal or simply enjoying a patio sip, Mionetto has the right bottle for you. We especially like some of their varieties are sold in "mini" sizes for you to enjoy as an individual treat or to take along on your next outing.

Our readers will like that Mionetto selections are easily accessible at a variety of price points.

Mionetto Prestige Brut Treviso DOC ($14 750ml/ $4 Mini 187ml): This classic Brut is made with 100% Glera grapes from the province of Treviso, an area renowned for high quality Prosecco. This sparkling wine offers a luminous straw yellow hue and stylish mousse. The palate is marked by aromatic notes of white peach and honey. This wine is perfect as an aperitif or give it a twist as a refreshing Spritz.

Mionetto Prestige Rosé Extra Dry ($14 750ml / $4 Mini 187ml): This deeply luscious sparkling rosè is the result of soft pressing of red grapes. The wine offers a peach blossom luminosity, accompanied by a fine, lively perlage. Mionetto Prestige Rosè is world-renowned for its intense fragrance, much like holding an edible bouquet of violets, raspberries, strawberries, and wildflowers.

Luxury Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG ($19): Indulge in a select from the Mionetto Luxury Collection. Meticulously produced from grapes grown in the highly esteemed Prosecco Superiore DOCG area, making this wine the absolute finest expression of the Glera grape, this elegant sparkling wine offers a rich bouquet of floral essences and notes of apple and white peach.

Mionetto Luxury Cartizze DOCG ($45): This elegant Cartizze boasts luminous golden tones and delicate beads of tiny bubbles. A majestic, multi-faceted bouquet releases seductive impressions of apple and pear alongside notes of citrus and glazed almond. On the palate it is crisp, well-balanced, and elegant. This wine is perfectly suited for all of life's most important occasions.

Check out our recent article that tells our readers how to make delightful Spritz drinks with Mionetto: /bwwfood-wine/article/MIONETTO-Spritz-Recipes-8-Outstanding-Ideas-20200218.

For more information on Mionetto, please visit https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mionetto

