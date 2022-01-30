MAX BRENNER in Times Square Offers Free Hot Chocolate on National Hot Chocolate Day 1/31

Max Brenner, the global chocolate pioneer's newest location in Times Square will be marking National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31st with FREE HOT CHOCOLATE. You read this correctly. Anyone who stops by the store at the corner of 7th Ave & 48th St between 6pm and 9pm will receive a free cup of their infamous cocoa.

The retail shop will also be selling heart shaped boxes of chocolate as well as their full suite of giftable confections, perfect to snag ahead of V-Day while you sip.

Additionally, their flagship Union Square Chocolate Bar will offer 9 innovative flavors:

Salted caramel

Peanut butter

Mexican spicy

Hazelnut

French vanilla-chocolate

Italian Thick

Mocha

Marshmallow

Oreo

Available in milk, dark, or white chocolate, guests are able to customize their cocoa with up to 27 possible variations. All are served in Max Brenner's original hug mugs, specially designed to "hug" you with a wave of the decadent aroma for maximal sensory stimulation.

For more information on Max Brenner and locations, please visit https://maxbrenner.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Max Brenner