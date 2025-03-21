MANAYUNK StrEAT FOOD FESTIVAL with 70+ Food Trucks and Gourmet Vendors on 4/27

On April 27 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, one of the largest and most exciting food truck festivals returns to Manayunk
Make your plans for a great spring event. One of the largest and most celebrated food truck festivals in America is back - and it's even bigger and tastier than ever! StrEAT Food Festival returns to Manayunk on Sunday, April 27th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Over 70 of the region's top food trucks and food vendors will line historic Main Street for the day, with menus that include everything from savory BBQ to sweet desserts - and everything in between.
Manayunk is centrally located just 15 minutes from Center City Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Chestnut Hill, and The Main Line. Nestled along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path, the commercial district is lined with
renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings giving you an urban experience with small town charm.
The list of participants is a who's who of the regional food truck scene, including Bala Saahas, Humpty's Dumplings, Beck’s Cajun Cafe, Wokworks, G'Day Gourmet, Molto Bene! Ravioli Co., Bonjour Creperie, Deke's BBQ, Fishtown Pickle Project, Gigi and Big R, Cousins Maine Lobster, Moocheeze, and more. Festivities will also include shopping vendors, local artists and makers, Manayunk merchants, live music and other fun surprises. Main Street Manayunk will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow all visitors a chance to explore the historic neighborhood.
This rain or shine event is the perfect spring escape for visitors of all ages. There is no admission charge, and all food and drink is pay-as-you-go. "Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival is one of the most anticipated springtime traditions in Philadelphia and in Pennsylvania," said Manayunk Development Corporation Director of Events Caitlin Marsilii. "We are thrilled to bring the event back for 2025 with one of our largest line-ups ever - with 70+ food trucks and gourmet vendors."
She continued, "We are always excited to bring the region's award-winning food truck scene right to the heart of Manayunk. It is the perfect pairing with our thriving restaurant scene. We have worked hard over the years to curate the right mix of cuisines, dishes, traditions and vendors - and we hope that everyone will find something truly delicious at StrEAT. We can't wait to see you on historic Main Street on April 27th."
Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival is the first big blockbuster festival of the spring season in Philadelphia. The outdoor, rain-or-shine event will feature some of the most award-winning food trucks and mobile vendors from Philadelphia, Central PA, South Jersey, Delaware and beyond.
Menu offerings this year will include pizza, tacos, lobster, burgers, ravioli, dumplings, pickles, pound cake, corn on a stick, bacon on a stick, grilled cheese, wok bowls, and much, much more. Visitors will find something for every palate, with tried and true favorites, twists on classics, and modern dishes picture perfect for the 'gram.'
In addition to outdoor food and sips, visitors can also enjoy live music from six different acts playing throughout the festival at the Shurs Lane and Green Lane Stages. Look for a who's who of the local music scene, with acts including Close Drive, The Jimmies, The Honey Badgers, Blank Pages, Other Brothers, and Pepperwine.
Attendees are also invited to shop from local artists and makers throughout the festival, as well as stop into Manayunk's wide variety of shops and restaurants that will be offering promotions and specials for the day.
The roster for 2025's big event are as follows - with more to be announced.
FOOD TRUCKS AND GOURMET VENDORS (MORE TBA)
3 Rooosters – Chicken Bowls & Wraps
A Taste of Philly- Cheesesteaks, Burgers, Italian Sausages
Albies Burger Truck - Burgers & Crab Cakes
Aroi Mango – Mango Sticky Rice
Aunt Dee's Pound Cake - Pound cake
Bacon On a Stick and That's It - Bacon skewers
Bake'n Bacon - Gourmet bacon sandwiches
Bala Saahas Indian Food Truck - Indian street food truck
Beck's Cajun Café – Cajun cuisine
Bonjour Creperie - French Crepes
Boomer’s Kitchen & Catering - Egg Rolls, chicken & waffle bowl, & more
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Asian Fusion Dumplings
Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co. - Spring rolls
Burrito Feliz – Mexican dishes
Byzantium Empire Catering - Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin infusion
Cannoli World LLC - Cannolis
Chole - Indian Street Bowls - Chaat
Cluck and Gills – Chicken & Seafood
Corneeys - Gourmet corn on the cob
Cousins Maine Lobster - Maine Lobster Entrees
Cream Puff World. Cream Puffs
Curbside Creamery - Hand-dipped ice cream
Deke's BBQ - BBQ & comfort food
Delhi St Bakery - Classic gourmet desserts
Dos Hermanos Tacos - Mexican food
Farina Pasta Bar - Pasta
Frios Gourmet Pops - Gourmet, hand-poured popsicles
Gigi & Big R - Caribbean American Soul Food
G’Day Gourmet - Australian Meat Pies
Hardy Funnel Cakes - Funnel Cakes
Have A Ball - Specialty meatballs and loaded fries
House of Cupcakes - Gourmet cupcakes
Humpty's Dumplings - Asian fusion dumplings
Kanto Filipino BBQ – Filipino BBQ
Kielbasa N More - Pierogis , potato pancakes, kielbasa , stuffed cabbage
Korea Taqueria - Korean Tacos
Little Sicilian - Sicilian Street Food
Lobster Rolls & More - Lobster Rolls, burgers, fries
Lula’s Empanadas - Empanadas
Mikes BBQ - BBQ
Molto Bene! Ravioli Co - Specialty ravioli and meatballs
MoMos Of Tibet - Tibetan dumplings
Moocheeze - Cheese-centric dishes
Moshava - Israeli inspired street food
Mozzarepas - Mozzarepas
Mr.Burgers – Smash burgers
Philly Pretzel Factory – Pretzels
Pocketful of Flavors - Eclectic Empanadas & Latino Adjacent food
Ravioli Remix – Ravioli Creations
Red Stone Pizza Truck - Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza
Rogre’s – Mexican
Star of the Sea Seafood - Seafood
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company – Gourmet Cookies
The Munchy Machine - Scoobilicious inspired comfort food
The Nacho Depot - Mexican-inspired dishes
The Pasta Truck - Gourmet Pastas & Sauces
The Penn Barbecue Company - BBQ
The Pierogie Place – Pierogies
Tokio Sushi Truck - Sushi & ramen
Tricycle Food Truck - Wraps & sandwiches
Two Smooth Dudes Food Truck - Gourmet tater tots
Victor's Pizza Truck - Mexican Pizza
Waffl'd – Waffles
Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Co. - Craft soda
Wokworks - Asian Fusion
Wow Wagon Food Truck – Poutines
ARTISTS, MAKER AND VENDORS (MORE TBA)
Bambino Glasswares
Edna Rambo Pottery
Fishtown Pickle Project
Lily Lough Jewelry
Matt-Hat Jerky
Native Sun Companies
Nutty Novelties
Pop Fizz Craft Sodas
Remi Threadz
Saint Rocco's Treats
Tiebro Handmade Bow ties
Time To Be Candle Company
Wild Raven Boutique
PARTICIPATING MANAYUNK BUSINESSES (MORE TBA)
Bayou Bar & Grill
Blondie
Cactus Cantina
Chabaa Thai Bistro
Chloe’s
City of Paws Pet Care
Expect Lace
Fat Lady Brewing
Gild + Olive
Jake's & Cooper's Wine Bar
Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store
La Roca
Main Street Pho
Mia Ragazza
Minor Details Philly
New Leaf
Philadelphia Runner
PHS Pop Up Garden
Platform Z Manayunk
Safa Plant Co.
Taqueria Amor
The Goat's Beard
Tsaocaa
Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory
Vamp Boutique
LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE
Green Lane Stage
11:00am to 12:30pm – The Honey Badgers
1:00pm to 2:30pm – Blank Pages
3:00pm to 4:30pm – Close Drive
Shurs Lane Stage
11:30am to 1:00pm – The Jimmies
1:30pm to 3:00pm - Pepperwine
3:30pm to 5:00pm – Other Brothers
For transportation, aside from driving to Main Street, MDC encourages attendees to consider other forms of transportation like SEPTA, taxis, Uber, Lyft, and riding or walking to Manayunk via Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill River Trail, or the Circuit Trails. Parking can be found at 4000 Main Street and at the Green Lane Lot between Main Street and Cresson Street. Handicapped parking can be found at Main and Levering Streets.
Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival was recently named one of the top City Food Festivals in America by USA Today and 10 Best. The event is open to everyone and perfect for all ages. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go at individual food trucks, mobile vendors and restaurants.
For more about this event and vendor updates, visit HERE and follow on Social Media @manayunkdotcom
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Manayunk Development Corporation
Videos