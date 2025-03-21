MANAYUNK StrEAT FOOD FESTIVAL with 70+ Food Trucks and Gourmet Vendors on 4/27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Make your plans for a great spring event. One of the largest and most celebrated food truck festivals in America is back - and it's even bigger and tastier than ever! StrEAT Food Festival returns to Manayunk on Sunday, April 27th, from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Over 70 of the region's top food trucks and food vendors will line historic Main Street for the day, with menus that include everything from savory BBQ to sweet desserts - and everything in between.

Manayunk is centrally located just 15 minutes from Center City Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Chestnut Hill, and The Main Line. Nestled along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path, the commercial district is lined with

renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings giving you an urban experience with small town charm.

The list of participants is a who's who of the regional food truck scene, including Bala Saahas, Humpty's Dumplings, Beck’s Cajun Cafe, Wokworks, G'Day Gourmet, Molto Bene! Ravioli Co., Bonjour Creperie, Deke's BBQ, Fishtown Pickle Project, Gigi and Big R, Cousins Maine Lobster, Moocheeze, and more. Festivities will also include shopping vendors, local artists and makers, Manayunk merchants, live music and other fun surprises. Main Street Manayunk will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow all visitors a chance to explore the historic neighborhood.

This rain or shine event is the perfect spring escape for visitors of all ages. There is no admission charge, and all food and drink is pay-as-you-go. "Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival is one of the most anticipated springtime traditions in Philadelphia and in Pennsylvania," said Manayunk Development Corporation Director of Events Caitlin Marsilii. "We are thrilled to bring the event back for 2025 with one of our largest line-ups ever - with 70+ food trucks and gourmet vendors."



She continued, "We are always excited to bring the region's award-winning food truck scene right to the heart of Manayunk. It is the perfect pairing with our thriving restaurant scene. We have worked hard over the years to curate the right mix of cuisines, dishes, traditions and vendors - and we hope that everyone will find something truly delicious at StrEAT. We can't wait to see you on historic Main Street on April 27th."



Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival is the first big blockbuster festival of the spring season in Philadelphia. The outdoor, rain-or-shine event will feature some of the most award-winning food trucks and mobile vendors from Philadelphia, Central PA, South Jersey, Delaware and beyond.



Menu offerings this year will include pizza, tacos, lobster, burgers, ravioli, dumplings, pickles, pound cake, corn on a stick, bacon on a stick, grilled cheese, wok bowls, and much, much more. Visitors will find something for every palate, with tried and true favorites, twists on classics, and modern dishes picture perfect for the 'gram.'



In addition to outdoor food and sips, visitors can also enjoy live music from six different acts playing throughout the festival at the Shurs Lane and Green Lane Stages. Look for a who's who of the local music scene, with acts including Close Drive, The Jimmies, The Honey Badgers, Blank Pages, Other Brothers, and Pepperwine.



Attendees are also invited to shop from local artists and makers throughout the festival, as well as stop into Manayunk's wide variety of shops and restaurants that will be offering promotions and specials for the day.



The roster for 2025's big event are as follows - with more to be announced.



FOOD TRUCKS AND GOURMET VENDORS (MORE TBA)



3 Rooosters – Chicken Bowls & Wraps

A Taste of Philly- Cheesesteaks, Burgers, Italian Sausages

Albies Burger Truck - Burgers & Crab Cakes

Aroi Mango – Mango Sticky Rice

Aunt Dee's Pound Cake - Pound cake

Bacon On a Stick and That's It - Bacon skewers

Bake'n Bacon - Gourmet bacon sandwiches

Bala Saahas Indian Food Truck - Indian street food truck

Beck's Cajun Café – Cajun cuisine

Bonjour Creperie - French Crepes

Boomer’s Kitchen & Catering - Egg Rolls, chicken & waffle bowl, & more

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Asian Fusion Dumplings

Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co. - Spring rolls

Burrito Feliz – Mexican dishes

Byzantium Empire Catering - Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin infusion

Cannoli World LLC - Cannolis

Chole - Indian Street Bowls - Chaat

Cluck and Gills – Chicken & Seafood

Corneeys - Gourmet corn on the cob

Cousins Maine Lobster - Maine Lobster Entrees

Cream Puff World. Cream Puffs

Curbside Creamery - Hand-dipped ice cream

Deke's BBQ - BBQ & comfort food

Delhi St Bakery - Classic gourmet desserts

Dos Hermanos Tacos - Mexican food

Farina Pasta Bar - Pasta

Frios Gourmet Pops - Gourmet, hand-poured popsicles

Gigi & Big R - Caribbean American Soul Food

G’Day Gourmet - Australian Meat Pies

Hardy Funnel Cakes - Funnel Cakes

Have A Ball - Specialty meatballs and loaded fries

House of Cupcakes - Gourmet cupcakes

Humpty's Dumplings - Asian fusion dumplings

Kanto Filipino BBQ – Filipino BBQ

Kielbasa N More - Pierogis , potato pancakes, kielbasa , stuffed cabbage

Korea Taqueria - Korean Tacos

Little Sicilian - Sicilian Street Food

Lobster Rolls & More - Lobster Rolls, burgers, fries

Lula’s Empanadas - Empanadas

Mikes BBQ - BBQ

Molto Bene! Ravioli Co - Specialty ravioli and meatballs

MoMos Of Tibet - Tibetan dumplings

Moocheeze - Cheese-centric dishes

Moshava - Israeli inspired street food

Mozzarepas - Mozzarepas

Mr.Burgers – Smash burgers

Philly Pretzel Factory – Pretzels

Pocketful of Flavors - Eclectic Empanadas & Latino Adjacent food

Ravioli Remix – Ravioli Creations

Red Stone Pizza Truck - Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Rogre’s – Mexican

Star of the Sea Seafood - Seafood

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company – Gourmet Cookies

The Munchy Machine - Scoobilicious inspired comfort food

The Nacho Depot - Mexican-inspired dishes

The Pasta Truck - Gourmet Pastas & Sauces

The Penn Barbecue Company - BBQ

The Pierogie Place – Pierogies

Tokio Sushi Truck - Sushi & ramen

Tricycle Food Truck - Wraps & sandwiches

Two Smooth Dudes Food Truck - Gourmet tater tots

Victor's Pizza Truck - Mexican Pizza

Waffl'd – Waffles

Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Co. - Craft soda

Wokworks - Asian Fusion

Wow Wagon Food Truck – Poutines



ARTISTS, MAKER AND VENDORS (MORE TBA)

Bambino Glasswares

Edna Rambo Pottery

Fishtown Pickle Project

Lily Lough Jewelry

Matt-Hat Jerky

Native Sun Companies

Nutty Novelties

Pop Fizz Craft Sodas

Remi Threadz

Saint Rocco's Treats

Tiebro Handmade Bow ties

Time To Be Candle Company

Wild Raven Boutique



PARTICIPATING MANAYUNK BUSINESSES (MORE TBA)

Bayou Bar & Grill

Blondie

Cactus Cantina

Chabaa Thai Bistro

Chloe’s

City of Paws Pet Care

Expect Lace

Fat Lady Brewing

Gild + Olive

Jake's & Cooper's Wine Bar

Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store

La Roca

Main Street Pho

Mia Ragazza

Minor Details Philly

New Leaf

Philadelphia Runner

PHS Pop Up Garden

Platform Z Manayunk

Safa Plant Co.

Taqueria Amor

The Goat's Beard

Tsaocaa

Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory

Vamp Boutique



LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE



Green Lane Stage

11:00am to 12:30pm – The Honey Badgers

1:00pm to 2:30pm – Blank Pages

3:00pm to 4:30pm – Close Drive



Shurs Lane Stage

11:30am to 1:00pm – The Jimmies

1:30pm to 3:00pm - Pepperwine

3:30pm to 5:00pm – Other Brothers



For transportation, aside from driving to Main Street, MDC encourages attendees to consider other forms of transportation like SEPTA, taxis, Uber, Lyft, and riding or walking to Manayunk via Kelly Drive, the Schuylkill River Trail, or the Circuit Trails. Parking can be found at 4000 Main Street and at the Green Lane Lot between Main Street and Cresson Street. Handicapped parking can be found at Main and Levering Streets.



Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival was recently named one of the top City Food Festivals in America by USA Today and 10 Best. The event is open to everyone and perfect for all ages. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go at individual food trucks, mobile vendors and restaurants.



For more about this event and vendor updates, visit HERE and follow on Social Media @manayunkdotcom

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Manayunk Development Corporation

Comments