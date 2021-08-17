MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Kicks Off 8/23-Over 40 Restaurants on the Main Line and Western Suburbs
MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK
The countdown is on! Main Line Today and Today Media announce the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 23 through September 5, 2021. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the summer.For its inaugural year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants. Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 40+ restaurants that will make their debut in this new program this year reads like a who's who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants and nationally recognized chefs. The list for 2021 includes the following participants: 118 North
118 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 971-2628
Website: 118northwayne.com
Reservations: https://resy.com/cities/wynp/118-north?date=2021-08-10&seats=2 333 Belrose Bar & Grill
333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087
610-293-1000
Website: https://www.333belrose.com Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar
133 N. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
484-580-6786
Website: https://alessandroswoodfired.com
Reservation: https://resy.com/cities/pha/alessandros-wood-fired-italian-and-bar Al Pastor
560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
484-341-8886
Website: https://www.eatalpastor.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/r/al-pastor-exton Amis Trattoria
138 West Lancaster Avenue Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
610-590-4782
Website: https://www.amistrattoria.com Avola Kitchen & Bar
625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355
484-328-8584
Website: https://www.avolakitchenandbar.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1021258&lang=en-US&corrid=50245197-7f1c-4e6c-9241-fff452dae014 Bella Italia Pizza
12 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003
610-649-1700
Website: https://www.bellaitaliapizza.com Bodega by La Cabra Brewing
810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
610-526-2337
Website: https://www.lacabrabrewingsmokehouse.com Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market
1 West Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
610-688-1888
Website: https://www.cornerstonewayne.com
Reservation: https://www.cornerstonewayne.com/contact/ DiFabios
1243 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
484-444-0850
Website: https://difabiosevents.com Estia Taverna
222 North Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
484-581-7142
Website: https://estiarestaurant.com/index.asp
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=147805&lang=en-US&corrid=25f35869-8b65-4c71-b4a1-fb929fffdb37 Founding Farmers
255 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-808-4008
Website: https://www.wearefoundingfarmers.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=845425&restref=845425&partysize=2&datetime=2021-07-30T19%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=eIWWJzyL1Y&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&corrid=9797591a-ff57-47be-8441-587f7eab6005 Fox and Hounds Pub at The Desmond
16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 251-9229
Website: https://www.foxandhoundsmalvern.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=21382&restref=21382&partysize=2&datetime=2021-08-10T19%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=D8DSIhtvQh&corrid=462af6c3-9fc9-4e77-b0b2-74dc256d79ef Good Life Organic Kitchen, Exton
559 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
484-872-2244
Website: https://www.goodlifeorganickitchen.com Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill
549 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
610-358-1005
Website: https://harvestseasonal.com/glen-mills-restaurant/ Jasper's Backyard
101 East 7th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-897-8212
Website: https://jaspersbackyard.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=261889&corrid=ff1ab102-893b-451f-a843-e95a5dee3cf8 Lola's Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-412-8011
Website: https://www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com
Reservation: https://resy.com/cities/ardm/lolas-garden?date=2021-07-30&seats=2 Liberty Union Bar and Grill
519 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460
484-927-4244
325 Simpson Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425
484-359-4061
Website: http://libertyunionbar.com Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-763-3760
Website: https://www.pizzeriavetri.com
Rams Head Bar & Grill
Pomod'oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant
200 Chestnut Street, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0405
Website: https://www.pomodorodowningtown.com
40 East Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382
484-631-0241
Website: https://ramsheadbarandgrill.com Revival Pizza Pub
420 Windgate Drive, Suite A7, Chester Springs, PA 19425
610-947-0999
Website: https://www.revivalpizzapub.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?lang=en-US&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&restref=1178962&corrid=05073c84-1560-4b9f-a83d-2d2c06cca48b Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
610-977-0600
Website: http://www.rosaliewayne.com
Website: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1071208&lang=en-US&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&corrid=796fdf76-6420-43fc-b0f9-f89d7b04f022 Ryan Christopher's BYOB
425 Woodbine Avenue, Narberth, PA 19027
610-664-9282
Website: https://ryanchristophersbyob.com Rye BYOB
112 West State Street, Media, PA 19063
610-263-7832
Website: https://www.ryebyob.com
Reservation: https://www.ryebyob.com/reservations Savona
100 Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA19807
610-520-1200
Website: https://www.savonarestaurant.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=32455&restref=32455&corrid=a2b71ff2-5376-42fa-8efa-010b8a13a2e8 Sontuosa BYOB
26 North Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
484-222-6216
Website: https://sontuosabyob.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=987733&restref=987733&corrid=b47e2785-1f7a-4513-ba2d-210ddb841bef Sophie's BBQ
64 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-0100
Website: https://www.sophiesbbq.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=1086823&restref=1086823&partysize=2&datetime=2021-07-30T18%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=_gPMu62FM6&corrid=dcbb7461-9199-403a-973b-780668f5165f Stove & Tap Lansdale
329 West Main Street, Landsale, PA 19446
215-393-8277
Website: https://www.stoveandtap.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/stove-and-tap Stove & Tap Malvern
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355
484-450-8890
Website: https://www.stoveandtap.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/r/stove-and-tap-malvern Stove & Tap West Chester
158 West Gay Street West, West Chester, PA 19380
484-999-0922
Website: https://www.stoveandtap.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.ae/r/stove-and-tap-west-chester Tavola Restaurant & Bar
400 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064
610-543-2100
Website: https://tavolas.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=6489&restref=6489&partysize=2&datetime=2021-07-30T19%3A00&lang=en-US&r3uid=thjNfbT-6&corrid=a8418213-d0d9-4641-8c5e-41a5d543e701 Terrain Café
138 Lancaster Avenue #110, Devon, PA 19333
610-590-4671
Website: https://www.shopterrain.com
Reservation: https://www.opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1017706&lang=en-US&ot_source=Restaurant%20website&ot_campaign=Terrain%20Website&corrid=e3a06839-41ef-41be-8429-006561d830c5 Victory Brewing Company
420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0881
Website: https://taprooms.victorybeer.com/victory-brewing-company-downingtown-d0da62874402
Reservation: https://www.zomatobook.com/widget/makereservation03.aspx?id=B089M69V0CZ8# Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro
6 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081
484-471-3997
Website: https://www.villagevineswarthmore.com Menus for the above locations are being added daily this week to the website, under each individual restaurant listing. Restaurants have the flexibility to offer the special priced lunch option, dinner option, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc. Please contact and confirm service with restaurants directly.
"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We couldn't be happier with the final list of restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. This first-year event was timed to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the fall season. We are counting down the days to opening day on August 23rd. We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities."
In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County's Brandywine Valley, Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR
For a full list of sponsors, restaurants and other details, visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call 610-325-4630.
ABOUT TODAY MEDIA
Today Media is a multi-platform communications company. In print, online and in person, Today Media delivers content readers always look forward to. Today Media publications include Main Line Today, serving Pennsylvania's Main Line and the western suburbs of Philadelphia; Delaware Today, serving the entire state of Delaware and Eastern Shore; The Hunt, serving the affluent region that includes northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Hudson Valley Magazine, serving the seven counties that border the Hudson River; Westchester Magazine, serving the affluent suburbs of New York City; the Italian-American Herald, serving the Italian-American communities of Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; and Delaware Business Times, serving the business communities throughout the entire state of Delaware.
