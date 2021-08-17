MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Kicks Off 8/23-Over 40 Restaurants on the Main Line and Western Suburbs

The countdown is on! Main Line Today and Today Media announce the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 23 through September 5, 2021. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both-dine-in or takeout. Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of the summer.

For its inaugural year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 40+ restaurants that will make their debut in this new program this year reads like a who's who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants and nationally recognized chefs.

The list for 2021 includes the following participants:

Menus for the above locations are being added daily this week to the website, under each individual restaurant listing.

Restaurants have the flexibility to offer the special priced lunch option, dinner option, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc. Please contact and confirm service with restaurants directly.



Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information for diners and interested restaurants, visit www.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.

"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region's top chefs, restaurants and purveyors," said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. "We couldn't be happier with the final list of restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. This first-year event was timed to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the fall season. We are counting down the days to opening day on August 23rd. We hope to see everyone out there supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities."

In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County's Brandywine Valley, Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR

For a full list of sponsors, restaurants and other details, visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call 610-325-4630.

