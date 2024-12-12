LI-LAC CHOCOLATES-Indulge in Luscious Treats for the Holidays

New York’s iconic Li-Lac Chocolates now celebrating its 101st Anniversary has been enjoyed by generations of locals, tourists and celebrities including Martha Stewart, Andy Cohen and Emma Stone among others.

As Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house, Li-Lac, has remained true to its tradition maintaining the same single-minded focus on product quality. Its confections are handmade daily in its Brooklyn Factory using many of the original techniques and equipment from 1923. Their products continue to be Gluten Free and Kosher Certified.

With the holiday season in full swing, Li-Lac Chocolates makes for the perfect gift idea. They have a broad selection of specialty molds and gifts, now offering more than 120 items making it one of the largest selections of gourmet chocolates in the world. From family members and friends to co-workers, a gift of Li-Lac is sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth and the choices are wonderfully presented.

A few gift options, but are not limited to, include:

-Christmas: Spectacular Christmas Basket: assortment of 12 gifts

-Limited-Edition Vintage Recipe Gift Box: 1/2 lb. each of four original recipes created by our founder in 1923 (A special box created for its centennial celebration)

-Chanukah: 20 PC. Chanukah Chocolate Gift Box: 20 gourmet milk and dark chocolate confections with Chanukah accents

-New Years: Giant Champagne Bottle: 32’’ tall and weighs approx. 11 lbs

For those looking for an impressive business gift or a present for a special someone, Li-Lac allows you to create and customize your own chocolate mold here.

To view a variety of gift boxes and baskets for any occasion, click here. here.

Lic-Lac's store locations are in Industry City/Brooklyn, West Village, Bleeker Street, Chelsea Market, Hudson Yards and Grand Central Market and they ship worldwide.

For more information on Li-Lac Chocolates, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Li-Lac Chocolates